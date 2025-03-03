Want A Lexus That Uses Regular Gas? These Are Your Only Options

There are plenty of luxury car brands on the market today, so if you have the funds to indulge in a next-level ride, you have plenty of options. One of these is Lexus, which has added sedans, SUVs, hybrids — such as the 2025 Lexus ES — and more to its catalogue throughout the years. Lexus has won over many drivers with its blend of comfort, style, and efficiency it packs into each vehicle. However, that's not to say that all Lexus vehicles are perfect.

Yes, despite their penchant for elegance, luxury vehicles are prone to having their own downsides. For example, some luxury cars have terrible MPG, and many under the Lexus banner don't even take 87 octane or "normal" gasoline. Rather, it's recommended by Lexus that these specific models only run on premium-grade, 91 octane gasoline. This typically results in paying more at the pump, as if fueling up wasn't already pricey enough. Fortunately, if you like what you see out of Lexus' offerings, but don't want to opt for more expensive fuel, you're not out of luck.

Throughout the decades, Lexus has released plenty of vehicles that run on standard gasoline. These are the ones to keep an eye out for.

