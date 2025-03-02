5 Of The Worst-Looking SUVs Ever Designed

Despite the lessons many of us were taught in childhood, people often judge books by their covers, at least when it comes to vehicles. It's important to be aware of the full picture of a car's capabilities, but you have to accommodate for good taste as well. A car could have the best gas mileage on Earth and a built-in shoulder massager, but if it looks like some kid's ratty wagon on the outside, it's going to be a hard sell.

SUVs, in particular, have run the gamut of designs over the decades, with some employing ... mildly questionable aesthetic sensibilities, to put it politely. Such a beefy, multifunctional vehicle archetype gives manufacturers a lot to work with, but some try too hard to reinvent the wheel, resulting in SUVs that leave us scratching our heads and asking, "Why?"

To clarify, we're not making any statements on these SUVs' efficacy. An ugly SUV can still be a beloved family wagon — it's just going to look a little silly on the highway.