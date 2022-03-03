This Suzuki Is Regarded As One Of The Worst Vehicles Of The 90s

Japanese automaker Suzuki is no stranger to taking chances with new products. They've not all turned out so well as their first major gamble – from one industry to a completely different industry after decades of dedicated focus. Contrary to popular folklore, the Suzuki brand started life by dabbling in weaving looms instead of motorcycles. It's funny to point out that fellow Japanese carmaker Toyota also began its storied career by patenting the world's first automatic looming machine in 1924. However, Suzuki started earlier in 1909, and it was company founder Michio Suzuki's prerogative to spend the next 30 years developing the world's best silk looming machines before making a relatively major shift.

Suzuki began tinkering with motorized bicycles after World War II, and it entered the world of automobile manufacturing in 1955 with the Suzuki Starlight. The Starlight was a sales success with its four-wheel independent suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and a front-wheel drivetrain, components that you'd rarely see from a production car in the late 50s.

Suzuki also makes the GSX1300R Hayabusa (heard of it?), the fastest production motorcycle of the 20th century. Named after a ferocious and speedy Japanese peregrine falcon, the 2022 Hayabusa has a top speed of above 186 mph (299 to 303 kph). Based on these facts, Suzuki knows a thing or two about everything with wheels, and it's the reason why we can't get over why Suzuki made what many experts regard as the worst vehicle of the 1990s.