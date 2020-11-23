2021 Honda N-One minicar goes on sale in Japan

Honda’s second-gen N-One minicar (Kei car) is now on sale in Japan. According to the Japanese carmaker, the all-new N-One is available at Honda dealerships across Japan beginning November 20, 2020.

First seen in 2012 together with the quirky Honda N-Box, the N-One spearheaded Honda’s next generation of small city cars for the Japanese market. The 2021 N-One has retained the ‘circle, square, trapezoid’ design idiom of the outgoing model and is now available with more standard safety features and driving tech.

Standard in the new N-One is Honda Sensing which includes automatic high beams, collision mitigating braking system, false start prevention, traffic sign recognition, road departure mitigation, lane-keeping assist, and plenty more.

Additionally, manual-equipped versions of the N-One are the first mini vehicles in Japan to feature adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. Also standard in the N-One is a rear seat reminder feature to alert the driver of unattended objects, pets, or children in the rear seats.

The new Honda N-One is a proper mini car. Measuring 11.14-feet (3,395 mm) long and 4.84-feet (1,475 mm) wide, the second-gen model retains the familiar styling cues of the outgoing version with clean lines and round headlights similar to the Honda E electric car. However, the new N-One has larger front air intakes, LED headlights, and a black horizontal strip in the rear bumper.

The interior, however, is as fresh as morning dew. The N-One has a larger infotainment screen, a new instrument console, and a new steering wheel with control switches and buttons. Typical of a Honda, the cabin has a bevy of USB ports, cubby holes, and storage pockets for maximum convenience.

The 2021 Honda N-One is available in base, premium, and RS trims. Standard fare is a 660cc three-cylinder naturally-aspirated gasoline engine with 58 horsepower, front-wheel drive, and a CVT gearbox. The RS trim has a six-speed manual transmission mated to a turbocharged 660cc motor producing 68 horsepower. All-wheel-drive is optional across the board.

Honda’s newest N-One will only be sold in Japan. Base prices start at the equivalent of $15,406 (¥1,599,400) based on current exchange rates.