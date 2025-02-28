What Happened To OrigAudio From Shark Tank Season 2?

Episode seven of season two of ABC's "Shark Tank" premiered on May 6, 2011, to an audience of 4.45 million people watching live or later that night, according to Nielsen Media Research's viewership ratings. The first of four pitches that week was for OrigAudio, a new startup specializing in unique, portable speakers powered by a device's headphone jack instead of being a Bluetooth or otherwise amplified device that needed batteries. With $750,000 in sales in the company's first year, the Sharks were somewhat impressed by founders Michael Szymcak and Jason Lucash, but their enthusiasm was tempered a bit when they found out that, factoring in the founders not paying themselves yet, OrigAudio hadn't made a real profit just yet. Still, just two of the Sharks opted out, and of the three offers, the one that was accepted was the one that met Szymcak and Lucash at their initial ask.

However, in the months after the episode was shot, OrigAudio's revenue steadily increased to the point that it no longer made sense to take a deal at their "Shark Tank" valuation. The company continued humming along, doubling revenue year over year before the founders sold to a bigger entity. Let's look at how all of this went down in the decade-plus after OrigAudio's "Shark Tank" episode aired and see where they are today.