What Does It Mean When Your Car's AWD Light Comes On? 5 Probable Causes

Nothing grabs a driver's attention quite like a warning light on the dashboard — especially when it's the check engine light or the AWD (all-wheel drive) light. One moment you're cruising along, and the next, that little symbol pops up. Maybe it's your first time seeing it, or perhaps it's happened before. For the rest of your trip, assuming you continue, your mind will be filled with questions. What does it mean when the AWD light comes on? Is it just a minor glitch, or is your AWD system truly in trouble?

I remember when the AWD light in my old Subaru Forester first came on during a long drive. Initially, I wasn't too concerned. But when I began to feel a change in how the car handled as I drove on, I realized it wasn't something to brush off anymore. After some troubleshooting — and a trip to the mechanic — I learned that the AWD light can come on for anything from mismatched tire sizes to complex electronic and mechanical failures.

In many cars with full-time all-wheel drive, the AWD warning light is your car's way of indicating that something isn't right with the system that helps distribute power to all four wheels. However, in some vehicles, a glowing AWD light simply indicates that the AWD system is active and functioning normally. This is especially true in systems that engage automatically when needed and disengage afterward. It's important to consult the owner's manual for your vehicle to be sure. Regardless of how it works on your car, a persistent AWD light is worth paying attention to. Ignoring it could lead to larger, costlier problems down the road.

