4 Things To Know Before Buying Motorcycle Parts From A Junkyard

If you ride a motorcycle for very long, at some point, one part or another will fail and need to be replaced. You could turn to a dealership that specializes in your brand of bike, or there are other retail outlets that often carry a selection of popular motorcycle parts. While these places offer an easy solution to your parts needs, they can be expensive and may not have the parts you need in stock, especially for vintage bikes.

If you're an avid rider, you likely already know about buying motorcycle parts on eBay or another online source, but there are some downsides to that route such as having to wait for the required parts to ship to you, not knowing if the seller is reputable, and not being able to compare the part off your bike to the one you're buying. Having worked on my own motorcycles and those that my kids have thoroughly used for over 40 years, my favorite way to buy motorcycle parts is from a junkyard whenever I can find a nearby parts bike of a suitable make and model.

Before heading out to buy motorcycle junkyard parts you'll need to know four things, like exactly what part you need, how to check that the junkyard part is in good condition, what (if any) are the junkyard's return policy and warranty requirements, and whether or not buying a used part is even worth the potential cost savings.

