4 Things To Know Before Buying Motorcycle Parts From A Junkyard
If you ride a motorcycle for very long, at some point, one part or another will fail and need to be replaced. You could turn to a dealership that specializes in your brand of bike, or there are other retail outlets that often carry a selection of popular motorcycle parts. While these places offer an easy solution to your parts needs, they can be expensive and may not have the parts you need in stock, especially for vintage bikes.
If you're an avid rider, you likely already know about buying motorcycle parts on eBay or another online source, but there are some downsides to that route such as having to wait for the required parts to ship to you, not knowing if the seller is reputable, and not being able to compare the part off your bike to the one you're buying. Having worked on my own motorcycles and those that my kids have thoroughly used for over 40 years, my favorite way to buy motorcycle parts is from a junkyard whenever I can find a nearby parts bike of a suitable make and model.
Before heading out to buy motorcycle junkyard parts you'll need to know four things, like exactly what part you need, how to check that the junkyard part is in good condition, what (if any) are the junkyard's return policy and warranty requirements, and whether or not buying a used part is even worth the potential cost savings.
Which motorcycle part do you need?
Whenever you're searching for a part for your motorcycle at junkyards, it's a good idea to call ahead to ensure they have what you're looking for. Otherwise, it could turn into a situation similar to looking for motorcycle parts and accessories at garage sales. While there's nothing wrong with perusing your local junkyards for parts, you will spend more time than you need and probably end up with some bonus treasures that weren't necessary on your parts list.
Before you get the junkyard parts person on the phone, you should know the year, make, and model of the motorcycle that requires the parts. You should also know the correct name of the part in question. While you may be working on your bike in your spare time, the people at the junkyard likely have other customers or tasks vying for their attention. Getting them on the phone and asking about "that thing that the headlight attaches to on a Honda 750" won't get you very far if that's all the information you have.
On the other hand, don't be too intimidated by the scope of it all. Year, make, and model should be simple. If you don't know, look at your title or bill of sale. If you have to ask about the name of the part and can't find a parts breakdown online, ask in one of the online forums or social media groups.
How do you know the part you're buying is good?
It doesn't matter if you're buying an entire junkyard engine or a single mechanical or electrical part, it's best to know if it's any good before you pay for it. When it comes to buying junkyard engines, at a minimum, you'll want to check the dipstick and oil fill cap for signs of contamination, pull the spark plugs for inspection, and make sure the crankshaft turns without excessive play or unseemly noises.
Check electrical parts by powering them with a suitable power supply such as a 12-volt battery. This is ideally done before removing the part from the junkyard donor bike. If that's not possible, learn how to check the part in question with a multimeter (an auto-ranging multimeter is simple to use) before heading to the junkyard.
Mechanical parts such as bushings, shafts, sprockets, etc., should have minimal wear before they're considered for purchase. Often, having the old part in hand to compare to the junkyard part is sufficient, but sometimes you may need to use precision measuring equipment such as a vernier caliper as pictured above. However, a digital caliper from Harbor Freight is one of those hand tools that every DIYer will wish they had sooner or later.
Does the junkyard have a return policy or a warranty on the parts it sells?
When calling the junkyards nearest to you to find out if they have the part or parts you need, it's a good idea to ask if the parts they sell are covered by a warranty and what their return policy is. Even after doing your homework to verify you've picked out the correct part for your specific motorcycle and ensured that part is serviceable and in good condition, it could ultimately not work or fail soon after you've installed it.
Many junkyards are sensitive to customer concerns over being stuck with a part they cannot use. Typically, if a junkyard part is returned soon after purchase (30 days in many cases) and in original condition, a full refund should be expected. However, parts returned after the stated return period could be subject to a restocking fee.
Often, more expensive junkyard parts, like engines and gearboxes, may come with a warranty that protects the new owner if the part fails within a specified number of miles or months. This warranty probably won't cover the cost of any labor or additional parts, but it should cover the amount paid to the junkyard in the first place once the part is returned.
Should you even consider buying used junkyard parts?
Buying junkyard motorcycle parts is a great way to save money, get the parts you need right away, and potentially provide a source of discontinued parts for vintage bikes. Often the parts you'll find at the junkyard are as good as new and have a matching level of patina not found on parts behind the counter at the dealership.
It is important to note that not every part of a motorcycle found in a junkyard presents a better option than its shiny new-in-the-box equivalent. While parts like handlebars, clip ons, side plates, gas tanks, and even seats can be found in usable condition on junkyard bikes, maintenance items such as drive chains, shocks, springs, and brake components aren't the best junkyard part candidates.
Electronics such as instrument clusters, gauges, light assemblies, and engine control modules are risky junkyard purchases. While it's possible to test some electrical components, others are hard to inspect or could fail suddenly from unforeseen damage suffered during previous service. A situation that makes verifying the seller's warranty and return policies critical.