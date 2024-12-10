3 Things To Know Before Buying Motorcycle Parts On eBay
I was buying motorcycle parts well before eBay was a thing. Back in the day, we had to either visit our local motorcycle shop, find someone with a suitable parts bike, or peruse mail order catalogs to find the parts we needed. Today, eBay carries parts, accessories, and supplies for all major motorcycle brands as well as some obscure brands.
Since anyone can sell motorcycle parts on eBay, it's possible to find parts in brand-new condition shipped directly from the manufacturer or the third-party seller's private stock. Other options include "Used" or "Remanufactured" condition. If you're looking to save some money, it could be worth buying pre-owned items on eBay, especially if they're advertised as like-new or refurbished.
eBay has an extensive library of listings, encompassing nearly anything you'd need for a motorcycle. You'll find maintenance items such as filters, spark plugs, and supplies to properly clean and lubricate your motorcycle chain. You can even buy a used engine on eBay, although there are a few things you should know before buying motorcycle parts from the popular auction site.
Creating an eBay Motors account streamlines your shopping experience
Whether you prefer shopping on eBay's website or on a mobile app, you can choose to do so through the main site, or eBay Motors. However, using the eBay Motors app on your smartphone is the quickest, most convenient way to search for the motorcycle parts you need unless you have a laptop in your garage.
Whichever route you take, you'll be prompted to create or sign in to an eBay account when you arrive at the site or launch the app. The next step you should take is adding a vehicle to your eBay garage. If you have multiple motorcycles or other vehicles, adding all of them to your eBay garage makes it easy to choose among them. The best part is that eBay will remember all the details of your garage, so it's quicker to find what you need when you come back to look for another part. However, it's important to provide accurate details if you want to avoid the frustration and wasted time of returning the wrong parts.
You need to know the year, make, model, and sub-model of your motorcycle
When adding motorcycles or other vehicles to your eBay garage, you'll need to know the exact year, make, model, and sub-model of everything you're adding. While a lot of motorcycle parts are interchangeable across different models, and I hate standing at a parts counter and having some keyboard jockey ask if my truck has air conditioning when I'm buying brake pads as much as anyone, putting all of the vehicle information into eBay one time will save you time later on, I promise.
Once your motorcycle is added to your garage, selecting it leads to a prompt to search for parts that fit it. For example, I have a 2023 Kawasaki KLR650 Adventure ABS in my eBay garage, and searching for brake pads returned 60 results. I can filter those results to show U.S. or worldwide suppliers, Condition (fortunately all the brake pads are listed as New), Authorized Sellers, and/or those sellers offering free returns. I can also sort the results in several ways, although sorting by ascending or descending price makes the most sense.
You'll want to know the eBay seller's return policy and rating
On the product listing page, you'll notice some items with a blue tab with a star to the side identifying them as "Top Rated Plus." Top rated plus items come from top-rated sellers offering a money-back return policy that's good for at least 30 days and trackable shipping (handed over to a shipper) within one business day.
Once you've selected an item to view, take note of the sellers' rating, shown as a percentage of positive feedback they've received, while the number in parentheses is the volume of feedback overall. This is also a good time to check the sellers' return policy, as it can vary widely. Some may not take returns at all, others have short return windows, and the best allow at least 30 days. Return shipping costs swing from the buyer being 100% responsible to the seller covering all costs.
In addition to the sellers' return policy, eBay protects buyers with the eBay Money Back Guarantee. When a buyer requests a return, the seller has three days to respond. After that, and within 30 days of receipt of the product or estimated delivery date for items that don't arrive, eBay will work to get your refund.