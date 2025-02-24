What Is The Pontiac Equivalent Of The Buick GNX?

The Buick Grand National Experiment, or the GNX for short, was a limited edition model from Buick that was released in 1987. The GNX traces its origins to the intensified efforts of the company during the 1980s to create the ultimate version of one of their best-selling models: The Buick Regal, its championship-winning contender in the NASCAR championships of the period.

In the early 70's, Buick began research for a new car to join its lineup, termed as a personal luxury car. By 1973, Buick launched its first-generation luxury coupe — the Century Regal Hardtop Coupe. Three years later in 1981, the Buick Century Regal — now called just the Regal — entered NASCAR with the Junior Johnson team and won back-to-back championships, driven by Darrell Waltrip. Encouraged by racing success and wanting to boost its image as a youthful, sporty brand, the first evolution of the Regal came with the release of Buick's first limited production and high-spec car: The Regal Grand National, unveiled during the 1982 Daytona 500.

In the succeeding years, more development on the Grand National was made, including the installation of a new turbo V6 engine and an intercooler that contributed to a higher power rating and torque for the car. By 1987, the Grand National — now called the GNX — was released. With its final version, the GNX became the fastest production car in the world, and had more horsepower and torque than the contemporary Corvette of the time.

