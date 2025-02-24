Who Owns Lamborghini Tractors And Are They Still Being Made?

There are few names in the high-performance sports car game quite as renowned as Lamborghini. There's good reason for that, as the outfit founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963 has spent the better part of the past Century producing some of the sleekest and most powerful vehicles to hit the roadways and raceways of the world. It is worth noting that vehicle's like the SlashGear approved, 1,000 hp 2024 Lamborghini Revuelta might not have come into being had Ferruccio not first made a mint in the agricultural realm.

Yes, whether you realize it or not, Lamborghini is one of several automobile brands that has dabbled in the production of tractors. In fact, the Lamborghini name was adorning those work vehicles for roughly 15 years before it ever appeared on a sports car, with Ferruccio founding Lamborghini Trattori S.p.A in 1948. Lamborghini's car and tractor operations have, of course, always been separate entities. But even with high-octane automobiles eclipsing Lamborghini's agricultural offerings over the ensuing decades, the recognizable nameplate continued to be used in the branding of the company's tractors.

With Lamborghini's consumer car and racing divisions becoming the toast of the automobile arena, the tractor division eventually took a back seat, with Ferruccio selling the company to Società Accomandita Motori Endotermici (aka SAME) in 1973. Lamborghini Trattori kept its name after that sale. The same can't be said for SAME, which changed its name to SDF in 2015 – meaning Lamborghini Trattori is now officially owned by SDF Group.

