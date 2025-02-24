Who Owns Lamborghini Tractors And Are They Still Being Made?
There are few names in the high-performance sports car game quite as renowned as Lamborghini. There's good reason for that, as the outfit founded by Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1963 has spent the better part of the past Century producing some of the sleekest and most powerful vehicles to hit the roadways and raceways of the world. It is worth noting that vehicle's like the SlashGear approved, 1,000 hp 2024 Lamborghini Revuelta might not have come into being had Ferruccio not first made a mint in the agricultural realm.
Yes, whether you realize it or not, Lamborghini is one of several automobile brands that has dabbled in the production of tractors. In fact, the Lamborghini name was adorning those work vehicles for roughly 15 years before it ever appeared on a sports car, with Ferruccio founding Lamborghini Trattori S.p.A in 1948. Lamborghini's car and tractor operations have, of course, always been separate entities. But even with high-octane automobiles eclipsing Lamborghini's agricultural offerings over the ensuing decades, the recognizable nameplate continued to be used in the branding of the company's tractors.
With Lamborghini's consumer car and racing divisions becoming the toast of the automobile arena, the tractor division eventually took a back seat, with Ferruccio selling the company to Società Accomandita Motori Endotermici (aka SAME) in 1973. Lamborghini Trattori kept its name after that sale. The same can't be said for SAME, which changed its name to SDF in 2015 – meaning Lamborghini Trattori is now officially owned by SDF Group.
Lamborghini tractors are still being manufactured today
Though the Lamborghini family is no longer involved in producing the agricultural machines that helped put Ferruccio and his famous last name on the automotive map, the automaker's farmland beginnings continue to be celebrated today. In fact, on what would've been Ferruccio's 100th birthday in 2016, after debuting the Lamborghini Centenario, tribute was also paid to the company's tractors by artist Adler Capelli, who produced five Centanario Trattori tractors using various parts from the brand's '60s builds.
Of course, 2016 was far from the last time a tractor bearing Ferruccio's last name rolled off a production line, as Lamborghini Trattori is still manufacturing the agricultural vehicles to this day. The swathe of tractors offered by Lamborghini Trattori has naturally grown beyond the standard fare you might've seen during the company's early days. So much so that Lamborghini branded agricultural offerings now include a full range of tractors fit for open field work, designed for use in vineyards and orchards, and even a tank-tracked crawler.
The tractors now available through Lamborghini Trattori all appear to be from the 2023 model year, however, and there's been no official word from SDF about when the tractor lineup will receive a refresh. There's been no official word regarding the demise of Lamborghini Trattori either, so for now it seems the company is still in good standing. It is, perhaps, safe to assume that manufacturer's of agricultural vehicles may not feel compelled to refresh their offerings as often automobile company's, so we'll have to wait and see when new Lamborghini tractors make their debut.