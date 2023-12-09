Here's Why The Lamborghini Centenario Trattori Is Unlike Any Tractor You've Seen Before

The Miura was the world's first supercar, forever inscribing Lamborghini and the Italian town of Santa'Agata Bolognese to the echelon of exotic speed machines. That said, before giving the world a taste of the Italian raging bull, company founder Ferruccio Lamborghini made a fortune repurposing old WWII machines into tractors.

With blessings from his old man, Ferruccio pawned the family farm as collateral and started building his tractor empire by 1948. Ferruccio Lamborghini didn't take long to recoup all the investments and hard work.

By 1958, he bought a Ferrari 250GT, but it didn't work to his liking. It had a wonky clutch that required frequent servicing, so Ferruccio instructed his tractor builders to tackle the issue. It's not hard to imagine their surprise when they opened the gearbox and found tractor parts in the clutch, similar to what they use to build farming machines.

It was that moment when Ferruccio swore to "make a GT car without faults" and established Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1959 to build cars that exemplify Italian engineering, style, and performance.

[Featured image by Alexander Migl via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]