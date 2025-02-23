5 Non-Ferrari Cars With Ferrari Engines

Fiat and Ferrari couldn't be more different. Fiat is known for its practical, everyday cars. On the other hand, Ferrari builds some of the most sought-after performance machines in the world. Despite belonging to different worlds, the stars aligned in the late 1960s when the two brands came together for an unusual reason—homologation. Ferrari needed to produce 500 units of its 2.0-liter V6 engines to qualify for Formula 2 racing. However, it simply didn't have the production capacity. This is where Fiat came in, as it had the means to mass-produce the engine and put it into a car of its own.

This led to the birth of the Fiat Dino, a stylish grand tourer available in two forms: as a Bertone-designed coupe and a more exclusive Pininfarina-built Spider. Under the hood, the Fiat Dino featured a Ferrari-designed V6, the same engine that powered the legendary Dino 246 GT. In 1969, Fiat acquired a 50% stake in Ferrari. That same year, production of the Fiat Dino moved to Maranello, where it was built alongside Ferrari's own Dino models.

Over its production run from 1966 to 1972, the Dino's engine evolved from a 2.0-liter to a more powerful 2.4-liter version. Between 1966 and 1969, 3,670 Fiat Dino Coupes and 1,163 Spiders were produced with the 2.0-liter engine. Only 420 Spiders were built with the 2.4-liter engine, making this one of the most desirable Fiat-badged cars of all time. Though it never wore a Ferrari badge, the Fiat Dino remains one of the most fascinating collaborations between these two Italian giants.

