5 Cool DJI Goggles N3 Features That Elevate The Drone Experience

While we're still a few decades away from flying cars, we can still experience the exhilarating feeling of flying through mountain ranges or cities with a drone and a pair of goggles. Previously, several DJI models have joined our list of best photography drones, so it's not surprising that it also offers some impressive goggles, including the DJI Goggles N3. In tandem with either the DJI Neo or the DJI Avata 2, we loved how the N3 is relatively affordable for what it can do.

Retailing for $229, the DJI Goggles N3 will cost you about $30 more than the $199 DJI Neo but around half the price of the DJI Avata 2, which goes for $490. If you don't own any of these drones yet, the most budget-friendly option is the DJI Neo, which we think is the best No-RC starter drone you can get in the market so far. Although it does have a few kinks, like so-so video quality, its travel-friendly size makes it a great companion to use with goggles in your luggage, plus the DJI RC Motion 3, which weighs just under 4.2 oz.

If you're looking to nab a pair of drone goggles for your next holiday, our team at SlashGear gave the DJI Goggles N3 a stellar review in 2024 for several reasons. If you're only halfway convinced, here are some of our favorite DJI Goggles N3 features and what to expect if you ever decide to add it to your cart.

