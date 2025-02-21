How Much Does A Dodge Hellcat Weigh? It's Heavier Than You Think
The Dodge SRT Hellcat is a powerful version of the Challenger, boasting a 6.2 liter Hemi V8 engine (R.I.P.). But most of its upgrades are to its performance, leaving it almost identical to the Challenger — meaning it's a very, very large car that's well over 4,400 pounds. The Dodge Challenger and all of its variants are known for having a boxy, wide, and aggressive appearance.
The Hellcat has a muscle car body to make room for its large, supercharged engine and everything it takes to support all that power. The supercharger itself weighs 80 pounds alone. Despite all the added upgrades and large body, the Hellcat is extremely fast. It can reach over 200 miles per hour, hitting 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. That seems pretty fast for a car as big as the Hellcat — but it has the power to propel its massive body throughout the years.
Exactly how heavy is the Hellcat?
The exact weight of the Hellcat depends on which model you're looking at, as the Hellcat has changed throughout the years. Starting back in 2015, the first Hellcat model came in at 4,469 pounds. This was a bit higher than the 2015 Dodge Challenger, which was 4,082 pounds. The 2015 Ford GT was "just" 3,705 pounds and the 2015 Chevy Camaro was 3,702 — the Hellcat made these muscle cars seem light.
Shockingly, the 2016 and 2017 models soared to a 5,450 pounds. Maybe Dodge felt things were getting out of hand because it decided to slim down the Hellcat in 2018, weighing in at 4,456 pounds. In 2019, the SRT Hellcat Redeye was even lighter at 4,451 pounds. However, the 2020 version went back up to 4,470 pounds. This was followed by the lightest version yet, the 4,428-pound 2021 SRT Hellcat. The next year brought the behemoth back up to 4,514, the weight it remained until it was discontinued in 2023.