How Much Does A Dodge Hellcat Weigh? It's Heavier Than You Think

The Dodge SRT Hellcat is a powerful version of the Challenger, boasting a 6.2 liter Hemi V8 engine (R.I.P.). But most of its upgrades are to its performance, leaving it almost identical to the Challenger — meaning it's a very, very large car that's well over 4,400 pounds. The Dodge Challenger and all of its variants are known for having a boxy, wide, and aggressive appearance.

The Hellcat has a muscle car body to make room for its large, supercharged engine and everything it takes to support all that power. The supercharger itself weighs 80 pounds alone. Despite all the added upgrades and large body, the Hellcat is extremely fast. It can reach over 200 miles per hour, hitting 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. That seems pretty fast for a car as big as the Hellcat — but it has the power to propel its massive body throughout the years.