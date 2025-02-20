Here's What The Little Button On The Floor Of Old Classic Cars Is For

Today's automobiles are so vastly different from those that came before that they are akin to magic for those of us whose birthdays stretch back to Generation X or older. They can do many of the things drivers were forced to do themselves for so long — driving without your hands on the wheel, parallel parking, looking in your side and rearview mirror before changing lanes. We even have autonomous vehicles roaming the streets, some of which don't even require a driver.

While we're still light years from buzzing around like the Jetsons, there are enough space-age features in today's newer cars that make those who grew up driving cars with physical keys, crank windows, or even a manual choke switch to restrict a carburetor's airflow, quite envious. Another little feature that many of today's drivers would probably question is a little button that once sat on the far left of the floorboard — between the kick panel and the pedals — in what were ginormous footwells. This little button was the high-beam dimmer switch.

Back in the day, (now) classic cars had huge areas for your feet and pedals that could easily accommodate such an innocuous little button. Today, those same areas aren't so much "wells" as tiny thimble-sized spaces that provide barely enough functional room and are usually equipped with what's referred to as the "dead pedal" that allows you to rest your foot — because that foot that's not doing anything anyway needs so much resting.

