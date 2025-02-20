What Engines Do Cruise Missiles Use & How Far Can They Fly?

Missiles and piloted aircraft often look similar to each other. This is because they're both flying machines designed to be as efficient and aerodynamic as practical. in the world of U.S. military aircraft nicknames, the Lockheed F-104 Starfighter earned the sobriquet Missile With A Man In It for its slimline, missile-esque design.

You might think, then, that cruise missiles would use the same sorts of engines their piloted counterparts do. This is true in the sense that jet engines typically power cruise missiles and a lot of military aircraft, but it's also important to remember that each is designed for a different role and, broadly speaking, flies in a different way. And of course, their dimensions and weight considerations will be very different.

To shed some light on the matter, we'll review some of the engines cruise missiles use and have used, as well as running down the specs of some to see how far they can fly. After all, it's one thing to know which engines are nestled in those sleek, deadly shells, but quite another to know what those systems allow them to do.

