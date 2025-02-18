3 Cheaper Alternatives To The Toyota GR 86
Since the Toyota GR86 is an entry-level vehicle, already priced at a level comparable to the lowest-cost vehicles of its type, finding cheaper alternatives to it is difficult but not impossible. I have extensive experience in writing about the GR86 and all its competitors, both at SlashGear and in other publications. I will bring my expertise in entry-level sporting vehicles to this article about GR86 alternatives.
We will set a price limit of under $30,000, since $30,000 is the exact current MSRP of the Toyota GR86. Unfortunately, the GR86's twin, the Subaru BRZ in entry-level Premium trim, is priced even higher at an MSRP of $31,210, so the BRZ is out. Also out is the Honda Civic Si, whose MSRP recently rose to $30,250.
Since there are still a few new and cheaper alternatives to the Toyota GR86, we will focus on those. The prices quoted are MSRP, which does not include transportation costs. Do your research on any purchase and leasing incentives that may be available from the manufacturers.
But also keep in mind that this still leaves you with the entire used-car market for sporty cars, which offers you a wide variety of brands, years, and mileages to choose from. And should you choose to go shopping in the wild world of used cars, remember this sage advice — while all new cars are alike, there are no two used cars that are alike. Buyer beware!
2025 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport - $29,330
Here is our first cheaper alternative to the Toyota GR86. At $29,330 MSRP, the Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is exactly $670 less than the Toyota. For that, you get a very trimly packaged two-seater sports car with an easy-to-fold top and a tremendous number of smiles per gallon. There's a small but usable 4 cubic feet of trunk space (soft luggage is recommended) and if you can fit inside, it's a great driver's car.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport is powered by the same engine found in all Miatas, a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated inline-four with an output of 181 horsepower. The power flows to the Miata's rear wheels through a slick-shifting six-speed gearbox (an automatic is an option only on the top Grand Touring trim). Zero-to-60 mph comes in at 5.5 seconds and 0-100 mph takes 15.7 seconds. The quarter-mile takes 14.3 seconds and gets you up to 96 mph as the finish line goes by. Top speed is 139 mph, while the Miata can pull .90 gs on the 300-foot skidpad.
Similarly to the original Ford Model T, you can have any standard color as long as it's Jet Black Mica, but Mazda's gorgeous Soul Red is a $595 option that still keeps the Miata's price under that of the Toyota GR86. The seats are trimmed in black cloth, the 16" wheels have a metallic black finish, and LED headlights are standard.
2025 MINI Cooper 2-Door Classic - $28,950
As car prices steadily increase, we find ourselves left with the only MINI that remains under $30,000 — for now. The MINI Cooper 2-Door is priced at $28,950 MSRP, and for that you get a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder turbocharged engine that puts out 161 horsepower and drives the front wheels by way of a seven-speed DCT transmission. A manual transmission is no longer available, but the MINI's famed "go-cart" handling abilities have remained intact.
The MINI Cooper 2-Door does 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds. The standard 17" wheels are fitted with standard all-season tires. Like the Miata, you have a choice of one standard color that does not trigger an upcharge– with the MINI, it's red. The three optional colors will each result in a $650 increase, which will keep you below the $30,000 MSRP threshold. Heated seats and steering wheel are standard in this model, but be careful with the options — this is a MINI, after all, and changing the color of the roof and the mirror caps will cause a $2,400 trim upgrade to kick in!
2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line - $28,875
The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line can be thought of as the Korean carmaker's version of the $30,250 Honda Civic Si. Unlike the Honda, the Elantra N-Line, at $28,875, is priced lower than the GR86 by $125.
For that price, you get a 1.6-Liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder that produces 201 horsepower, channeled to the front wheels by a seven-speed DCT transmission — your only transmission choice. In the rear, a multi-link independent suspension provides sporty handling. Also included are 18" alloy wheels, plus sport seats to keep you in place during spirited cornering. Performance stats for the Elantra N Line include 0-60 mph in 6.7 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 15 seconds flat. Top speed is 125 mph.
Four of the six exterior colors are available at no extra charge, while the other two will result in a $470 to $500 price increase. The Hyundai Elantra N Line's interior trim features black cloth seats, with red accents and stitching sprinkled throughout the interior. A specific N Line front grille, rear spoiler, and rear fascia give it a sporty exterior appearance.
You also get aluminum pedals, power driver's seat, leather-wrapped shift knob and steering wheel, a power sunroof, and more. The 2025 Hyundai Elantra N Line is a very complete package — pretty much everything is included.