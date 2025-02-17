How Fast Can Vespas Go? A Look At Each Scooter Model's Top Speed

Some things are beautifully, unmistakably Italian. The magnificent Roman ruins on display in the capital. The cuisine that continues to delight professional chefs and casual pasta enthusiasts around the world. The silky soccer skills of former Roma superstar Francesco Totti. Then, of course, there's the Vespa.

There aren't many brands that have the confidence to keep their auto design largely unchanged for the best part of a century, but sometimes you just get it right the first time. The Vespa company was founded in 1946, the year that the very first model, the Vespa 98, debuted. Ever since then, Vespa reports, the brand and its namesake scooter alike "has represented a zest for life and a desire to embrace the future." The trouble is, it's rather difficult to continue to embrace the future with an engine that's around 80 years old. It's lucky, then, that while the wasp-esque design of the vehicle has changed very little, the technology powering it has come a very long way.

The initial Vespa 98 model topped out at just over 37 mph, but surpassed this as its engine improved. Seven years later, the Vespa 125 was reaching over 46 mph. Today's models are a world away from these early efforts. Let's take a look at Vespa's latest lineup and the speeds each model can reach. Vespa currently lists six models in its range: the Primavera, Sprint S, GTS, GTS Super, GTV, and 946 Dragon. The crucial thing is that Vespa isn't forthcoming with official top speeds for its scooters — which are different machines to motorcycles – and so reviews, tests, and approximate values will be considered.

