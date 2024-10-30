GMC SLE Vs. SLT: What's The Difference And Which Trim Is Better?

Petrolheads often spend hours on end poring over the latest models from their favorite manufacturers. As much fun as it is salivating over their specs and considering the virtues of different paint jobs, there comes a time when buyers have to make a decision about the trim they want. If you're looking into a GMC vehicle in particular, it's likely that you're going to be focused on power, given the marque's specialism in SUVs, trucks and other formidable models.

In this arena, it's easy to become confused between the SLE and SLT trims. After all, they're just a single-letter typo away from each other. Even so, there's a significant difference between the two when it comes to the vehicles equipped with them, both in terms of their cost and their capacities.

The better option between two trims ultimately comes down to which suits an individual driver's needs more closely. There will always be features they covet and those they'd happily live without. Both the SLE and SLT trims, though, have something unique to offer. In this piece, we'll run down exactly what they each provide – and don't provide — to make the distinction and the decision between the two clearer. The likes of GMC's bizarre concept SUV, the Terracross, may not feature here, but some of the brand's biggest model families are covered.

