What Is Starlink Mesh And How Does It Compare To Other Mesh Networks?

Starlink mesh works by starting with a centralized Starlink router and placing up to three mesh routers in parts of your house that have a diminished connection. The mesh routers will act like signal repeaters, but unlike a typical Wi-Fi extender, there will be far less of a speed loss. This makes it so you'll be able to get nearly the same Wi-Fi speeds anywhere in your home.

But what makes Starlink mesh really stand out is just how easy it is to set up. By using the Starlink app, you can use the Wi-Fi Scanner to find weak signals and easily pinpoint the best locations for the mesh routers. Setting up the mesh routers is nearly seamless as well, and the app will always have a wealth of information about the network's performance and any issues that might come up.

Arguably the biggest advantage, however, is that if your main Starlink router breaks, you can use one of the mesh router nodes as your main router instead, provided the broken router was a Gen 2 or Gen 3 router. This can save you a lot of money if your router breaks down. However, this feature (and Starlink mesh in general) is not compatible with Gen 1 Starlink routers, so this is something to keep in mind when considering Starlink mesh.

