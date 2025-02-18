Hisense TV Won't Turn On? Here's How To Fix It
Whether you use your Hisense TV for gaming or streaming your favorite shows, it's meant to provide a seamless entertainment experience. But few things are more frustrating than settling in for a movie or game night only to find that your Hisense TV won't turn on. In some cases, the TV screen may stay black. In others, you might only notice a blinking or solid red light. Even more frustrating is when the TV appears entirely unresponsive, showing no signs of power.
Several factors can cause your Hisense TV to malfunction, ranging from power supply issues to software glitches or faulty hardware components. Sometimes, the problem may be as simple as a loose power cable or an unresponsive remote control.
The good news is that many of these issues can be fixed at home without costly repairs or professional help. In this guide, we'll walk you through possible solutions to get your Hisense TV back on and working as usual. Let's dive in!
Start with basic fixes
One of the first things you should do is ensure that the power cable is securely plugged into the TV and the wall outlet. A loose connection or a damaged power cord can prevent the TV from turning on. If you're using an extension cord or surge protector, make sure it's functioning properly.
Sometimes, the issue may not be with your Hisense TV but with the remote control. Try replacing the remote's batteries and press and hold the power button for 30 seconds to power cycle the remote. If the TV still doesn't respond, try turning it on manually using the power button located either beneath the Hisense logo or along the side of the TV. If it powers on manually but not with the remote, you may need to replace the remote or temporarily use your phone as a remote.
If the issue doesn't lie with the remote, unplug the TV's power cable again. While it's unplugged, press and hold the power button on the TV for about 30 seconds. Then, wait another 60 seconds before plugging the power cable back in and trying to turn it on again. This process should help discharge any residual power and can sometimes resolve temporary issues with your Hisense TV.
Reset your Hisense TV or contact customer support
If your Hisense TV won't power on after basic troubleshooting, performing a reset might help. Since you can't access the settings menu, the usual reset method won't be an option. Fortunately, many newer Hisense models have a dedicated reset button on the back.
To reset your Hisense TV, locate the small reset button on the back panel. Use a toothpick, paperclip, or similar object to press and hold the button for about 15 seconds. Hold it until the Hisense logo appears on the screen, then release the button and let the TV complete the reset process. This should help resolve any software glitches preventing the Hisense TV from powering on.
If the reset doesn't work either, your TV may have a hardware malfunction. In that case, your best option is to contact Hisense customer support. If your TV is still under warranty and has no physical damage, you might be eligible for a free repair or replacement. Even if the warranty has expired, customer support can provide further troubleshooting steps or guide you on repair options.