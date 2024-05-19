Why Your TV Screen Is Black (But Still Has Sound)

If your television has a picture but no sound, the cause can be fairly straightforward, but chances are, you probably just have it on mute. What if the opposite is true, though, and the sound is fine, but no picture is playing? That's a slightly more worrisome scenario, considering there's no magic button on the remote that kills the visuals of your TV without shutting it down completely or changing the input (which would, in turn, also turn off the sound).

There are several reasons why you may be seeing a black screen, and they range from easy fixes to physical repairs. When an electronic breaks, your first instinct may be to run to the store and get a new one. TVs can be expensive, though, and it's not a bad idea to at least know a few possible causes for having no display, as it could be an easy fix.

Before we get into why your TV screen may be failing, we'll say that if the unit is still under warranty, don't rush to call in a repair tech. Many troubleshooting tips are very simple and require very little knowledge of how TVs work. When all the basic troubleshooting tips fail, that's when it's time to call in the calvary. Why wait days (or sometimes weeks) for an appointment if you can fix it in a fraction of that time?