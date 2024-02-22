What To Know Before Resetting Your Amazon Fire TV Device

The biggest thing to understand about factory resetting your device is that it brings it back to a brand-new state; it will be like it was just taken out of the box, so all of your apps and content will be wiped clean from memory. That also means your login credentials won't be saved, so it's vitally important that you ensure you know the correct Amazon login that's associated with your Fire TV device before factory resetting.

Once you initiate a reset, the only way to retrieve everything easily is by logging into your Amazon account after the device reboots. Keep in mind that it's not just any Amazon credentials — they have to be those of the individual who set up the Amazon Fire TV if you want all of the same apps to be redownloaded. So, if that's another person in your household, be sure to secure their login before resetting.

Note that if you own certain Fire TV models, such as the third-generation Cube, you also have the option of connecting a USB flash drive to the device and backing up the data to that drive. To do that, connect the flash drive via the USB port, then navigate to Settings, Applications, and then Manage Installed Applications. Select the apps with data that you want to save, then click the "Move to USB Storage" option.