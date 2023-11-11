How To Clear App Data On Your Amazon Fire TV Stick (And Why You'll Want To)

All Amazon Fire TV Stick models come with 8GB of storage, barring the second-generation Fire TV 4K Max, which comes with 16GB. While that might not seem like a lot, it's enough to download dozens of apps and games.

Newer versions of the Fire TV Stick are much faster than the earlier generations, so navigation and load times are quite speedy. However, there are times when an app doesn't work as expected – either becoming sluggish or frequently crashing. This can happen when the Fire TV Stick runs low on storage. One solution is to delete unused apps on your Fire TV Stick to free up space. Alternatively, you can delete the app cache, which can also fix a slow Fire TV Stick. A cache consists of temporary data that helps an app load faster, but some apps can accumulate a large cache, and deleting these files could speed up the app.

If neither of these methods works, you can try clearing the app data. Clearing app data essentially resets an app to its default settings. As a result, it should only be used as a last resort when nothing else seems to be working.