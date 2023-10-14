How To Fix A Slow Amazon Fire TV Stick

Streaming devices can be a handy way to access all of the channels and services you use to keep up with TV, movies, live shows, and so on. Sometimes, though, you may also notice that their performance has started to slow down. Maybe apps aren't loading as quickly, it takes longer to start up, or something else requires more time than it used to. Whatever the symptom, slower performance isn't an uncommon occurrence when you've been using such a device for a while.

Amazon's Fire TV Stick — pretty much any model, from the original to the new 4K and 4K Max models — is just as prone to a drop in performance as time goes on. Fortunately, it's not always a sign that you need to buy a replacement. In fact, there's a good chance you'll be able to get it functioning a lot more smoothly on your own. So, if you start to notice a slowdown or lag when opening or closing apps, navigating the home screen, or even watching videos, there are a few things you can try first before tapping into your finances.