Why Your TV Looks Blue (And How To Fix It)

Back in the days of cathode-ray tube TVs, color correction problems were much more common. All it would take is a few minutes of Junior rubbing the screen with his favorite magnet, and the rest of the family gets treated to "The Brady Bunch" presented in "green-o-vision." With the advent of LED TVs, this is thankfully a much less frequent occurrence, though that doesn't mean it doesn't happen at all.

Of course, LEDs come with their own array of issues, and over time you may notice your flat-screen TV developing an unusual picture problem. This can cause, among other things, a distinctive blue tint. As far as video problems go, this one isn't terrible, but it is definitely annoying and unpleasant. It can be incredibly irritating to watch a movie or show with the distinct impression that the world is a lot bluer than it should be.

You're not here to try and watch a movie underwater, so let's see if we can figure out what's giving your TV the blues.