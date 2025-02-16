Why Do Some Muscle Cars Have Hood Pins? Here's What They're For

If you've ever found yourself at a showcase of classic 1960s muscle cars, you've probably seen a few sporting strange-looking devices on their hoods, known as hood pins. These distinctive gadgets are safety catches designed to keep the hood from flying open when driving at speed. Early hood pins were basic but functional catches on NASCAR stock cars. They started prominently appearing in early super-speedway races before transitioning to street cars, quickly becoming a staple of the muscle-car image. In fact, they were so synonymous with muscle cars that manufacturers like Chrysler even offered vehicles like the Barracuda with factory hood pins.

Their continued use in motor sport is largely a holdover from these times; because they don't weigh much, hood pins add an extra layer of safety for basically no penalty. Bear in mind the sheer amount of force the wind exerts on your hood. Imagine trying to hold down a thin, light sheet of metal with wind hitting it at over 100 mph. That's what would happen if you're racing and a hood latch fails, causing massive amounts of air to enter the engine bay and try to forcibly open the hood. That's why this unassuming but iconic tool has stood the test of time.

But what actually are they? How do they work? And why do so many look so different? Here's a look at the three most common types, how they're used, and what they do, starting with old-school and moving up to more modern designs.

