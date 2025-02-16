6 Brands Known For Cars That Also Make Jet Engines

Much as it can be harmful to an actor's career to be typecast, it can also be deadly for a company to offer one type of product and one type only. Many of us know companies and brands for specific types of products, and are quite surprised that they can also offer a range of things outside of that. For instance, did you realize that along with its iconic motorcycles, Harley-Davidson makes sneakers, sunglasses, and more?

It's also possible to branch out while staying in a similar overall arena. After all, if you make cars and their power trains, what's so different about making jet engines? Well, lots of things, of course, but several iconic brands in the auto world have turned their considerable talents to both. Sometimes to long-lasting success, other times not so much.

From Honda to Kawasaki, here are some of the brands that have done just that. In each case, we'll see which jet engines they made, when they did so, and some of the vehicles they powered.