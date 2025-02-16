6 Classic Cars That Featured Third-Row Seating

The demand for big vehicles has soared in the U.S. recently, driven by modern families seeking ample cargo space and room for growing households. According to data from the Environmental Protection agency (EPA), sales of SUVs and crossovers overtook those of other segments in 2017. In response, Volkswagen official Jeffrey Lear told ABC News in 2022 that the ID. Buzz electric minivan would have three-row seating. "We know this from doing research," he said. Families want three rows."

Volkswagen isn't the only automaker to answer this demand. From heavyweights like the 2025 Ford Explorer and Chevrolet Suburban to sleek newcomers like the Mazda CX-90 and Kia Telluride, buyers today are spoiled for choice when it comes to vehicles with three rows of seating.

In decades past, three-row seating was far less common. In the 1990s especially, this feature was largely confined to station wagons and a handful of minivans. Three-row seating had limited market appeal then, so most manufacturers were hesitant to gamble on configurations that would compromise cargo space or fuel efficiency.

Nevertheless, some automakers took the risk and introduced models with three-row seating long before it became a trend. Such vehicles seemingly paved the way for today's family haulers. Let's take a look at six classic cars that dared to offer third-row seating long before this feature became the rage.

