How Many MPG Does A 7.3 Power Stroke Get? Here's What Drivers Say

Navistar emerged from the ashes of International Harvester in 1986 and was later snapped up by Volkswagen in 2021. VW has since spun the property off into a new division known as Scout Motors and will reintroduce the Scout as an electric vehicle for the 2028 model year in pickup and SUV forms. But long before it became part of the Volkswagen family, Navistar developed a 7.3-liter turbodiesel engine dubbed the T444E.

By the mid-'90s, Ford was looking for a replacement for its indirect diesel injection 7.3-liter V8 since the one they had maxed out at 190 horsepower, even with the help of a turbocharger. The auto manufacturer brought the Navistar engine into its fold as the Power Stroke 7.3, where it developed a reputation as one of the world's most well-built diesel engines. It first appeared behind the blue oval in 1994's F250 and F350 Super Duty pickups and remained in production through 2003 before new emissions regulations forced Ford to drop it in favor of the new Power Stroke 6.0. Like any other engine, the Power Stroke 7.3 had its up and down years, with camshaft position sensor and wiring harness issues putting a dent in its otherwise stellar reputation in the latter ones.

Early versions produced 210 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque, and by the end of its run, the Power Stroke 7.3 was capable of 275 horsepower and 575 pound-feet of torque. For a 1999 F250 Super Duty with the Power Stroke 7.3, Fuelly cites 148 owners as reporting an average fuel economy figure of 14.41 miles per gallon (MPG) over more than three million miles of driving.