Bosch's Super Bowl Ad Features Fridges, Power Tools, And A Macho Man Dance Off
Well over 100 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. You don't have to be a die-hard football fan to appreciate the spectacle — the half-time show and the commercials are sometimes just as entertaining and memorable as the main event. They are also a perfect venue for companies to capture the attention of a massive audience in just 30 seconds, at a price tag of $7 million to $8 million. Among those companies is Bosch.
Bosch is breaking new ground on Sunday, as its spot will mark the first time in the company's 139-year history that it will air a Super Bowl commercial to raise its profile among American consumers and showcase both its home appliances and power tools. Titled "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like a Bosch," the ad itself is fast-paced and highly energetic, featuring Antonio Banderas and a face familiar to every true professional wrestling fan — Macho Man Randy Savage.
Who starred in the Bosch Superbowl commercial?
Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl commercial features Antonio Banderas and an actor (whom we have not been able to identify) impersonating Macho Man Randy Savage, the legendary professional wrestler who passed away in 2011. The ad opens with Banderas speaking directly to the camera. "You may know me as Antonio Banderas, but when I use my Bosch fridge," he says as he opens the fridge, "I feel like Antonio Boschderas."
"Well I hear you brother, because when I use my Bosch power tools," the other actor responds, transforming into Randy Savage, "I feel like the Macho Man, Randy Savage, you dig it?" Banderas and Macho Man then break into an energetic dance-off, with Banderas promoting appliances and Macho Man promoting his favorite Bosch power tools.
The commercial culminates with the "Macho Man" character performing a signature flying elbow drop through the kitchen table, and ends with the tagline — "The more you Bosch, the more you feel like a Bosch."
What Bosch aims to achieve with its first Super Bowl ad
The commercial will air during the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday. Two teasers have already been released and are available on the BoschUSA YouTube channel. There is also an extended, 60-second version of the commercial.
In a press release, Bosch explained that its debut Super Bowl ad "marks the beginning of a multi-year campaign" in the United States, during which the German brand hopes to bring together its home appliances and power tools categories. New product launches in both categories, tailored specifically for the American market, are also expected.
"From vehicle and mobility technology to kitchen appliances, sensors in phones to power tools and accessories, the Bosch range of products is extensive, and the impact we have on people's lives every day is tremendous. The Big Game entrance from Bosch is a pinnacle moment to reintroduce the brand to U.S. consumers and the first of many ways Bosch will show up in a bold way in 2025. We're just getting started," said Bosch CMO Boris Dolkhani.
WWE fan reactions to Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl ad
How Bosch's 2025 Super Bowl commercial will be received by the public at large is anybody's guess, but the response among wrestling fans has been mixed. A section of the community apparently feels it was inappropriate for Bosch to use Randy Savage's likeness, given that he passed away in 2011.
"It's such bad taste using a Macho Man Randy Savage lookalike. It's not funny or cute. It's disgusting and Bosch should be ashamed. It grinds my gears when advertisers do this with beloved celebrities that have passed," one person wrote on Reddit. "Feels more like they are making fun of the Macho Man than anything. Who thought this was a good idea?" reads a YouTube comment on one of the teaser videos.
According to Adweek, Bosch obtained permission from the late wrestler's estate to use his likeness in the commercial. The outlet also noted that Bosch has been dealing with slightly declining sales in some markets, including Europe.