Bosch's Super Bowl Ad Features Fridges, Power Tools, And A Macho Man Dance Off

Well over 100 million people are expected to watch Super Bowl LIX on Sunday. You don't have to be a die-hard football fan to appreciate the spectacle — the half-time show and the commercials are sometimes just as entertaining and memorable as the main event. They are also a perfect venue for companies to capture the attention of a massive audience in just 30 seconds, at a price tag of $7 million to $8 million. Among those companies is Bosch.

Bosch is breaking new ground on Sunday, as its spot will mark the first time in the company's 139-year history that it will air a Super Bowl commercial to raise its profile among American consumers and showcase both its home appliances and power tools. Titled "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like a Bosch," the ad itself is fast-paced and highly energetic, featuring Antonio Banderas and a face familiar to every true professional wrestling fan — Macho Man Randy Savage.