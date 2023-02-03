Why Apple's 1984 Super Bowl Commercial Was So Controversial

Apple's 1984 Super Bowl ad is widely regarded as one of the most influential advertising campaigns ever. In the commercial, which stands out with its ominous blue-grey color tone, showed a bunch of bald folks fixated to a giant screen, as if entranced by the words of the man speaking to them via the feed. Enters a woman, being chased by authorities, who proceeds to throw a sledgehammer at the screen and shatters it with a blinding explosion.

Then we hear Apple's message: "On January 24th, Apple Computer will introduce the Macintosh. And you'll see why 1984 won't be like 1984." "1984" is a reference to George Orwell's seminal sci-fi book of the same name, in which a totalitarian leader referred to as "Big Brother" instills fear in the inhabitants' minds that they're being constantly watched. In Apple's ad, that Big Brother-esque figure was IBM, then-leader of the personal computing market.

Notably, IBM was nicknamed as Big Blue in that era, so the analogy with Big Brother and the dominant gloomy blue color tone of the visuals was simply a jibe too delicious to ignore for Apple. However, the ad was deemed extremely controversial, and was vetoed by Apple's board, but eventually scored a spot at the Super Bowl that year and quickly became a phenomenon. Directed by Ridley Scott, the mind behind sci-fi masterpieces like "Alien" and "Blade Runner," the ad was famously beset with problems from the start.