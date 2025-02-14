Is The 2026 Toyota Camry SUV Real?

If you search for "2026 Toyota Camry SUV" you'll spot a couple of trending videos that appear to have images of a Camry wagon. These images, however, are the works of AI programs. The first giveaway is the lettering found on the vehicle — in the image above a few of the words are made up of gibberish or include styling that doesn't match with the Toyota brand. A second quality that AI car images have is an over-the-top shine with way too many reflections on both the car and the plain area around it. The biggest issue with AI car images, however, are all of the wrong details. In this hopeful image of a Camry SUV, you'll see that the tire rims are all bent and spidering out of the wrong areas, the trunk has a wonky bump to fit the melting Toyota logo, and the taillights stretch incredibly low. AI images of other debunked vehicles, like the Ford Bronco pickup, also feature incorrect proportions, textures, and colors.

If you're still unsure if the car image you're seeing is real or not, check the description of the YouTube video in question. By expanding the details, you'll see a section on how the content was made. Videos using AI images will include phrases here like "synthetic content" and "digitally generated." Other videos even post warnings at the start of the video that the following content will be AI generated. While the idea of an SUV style Camry sounds enticing, there is currently no proof that Toyota plans to expand beyond a Camry sedan in 2026.