Is Ford Really Making A Bronco Pickup Truck? Debunking The Rumors

From its debut in 1965 to its reintroduction in 2021 as a sturdy off-road SUV, the Ford Bronco has always been a symbol of adventure, ruggedness, and durability. Initially introduced to rival the Jeep CJ-5 and International Scout, the Bronco offered a unique blend of off-road capability and everyday usability. The first generation launched in three versions — an open air model, a two-door version with a full top and tailgate, and one with a pickup bed. For the next three decades, it graced the market with consistent updates and design changes in between five generational releases, but never again did Ford introduce a Bronco pickup. In 1996, amid the shifting interest to larger SUVs like the Ford Expedition, the American automaker ceased the Bronco's production.

Ford went on to focus on its other car offerings to ensure growth amid the evolving consumer demand. But in 2021, the American manufacturer revived the Bronco with a modern twist. Designed for modern-day off-road enthusiasts, the new Bronco paid homage to its roots while incorporating advanced technology, a removable roof, and customizable configurations. The new model continued the original series' legacy, proving that the Bronco remains as relevant as ever. But recently, rumors of a Ford Bronco pickup truck emerged online, causing many car enthusiasts to wonder if Ford is indeed working on such a revival vehicle.