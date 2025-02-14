What Is A Balaclava & Why Do Bikers Use It Under Their Helmets?

The most common thing to see on a motorcycle rider's head is, of course, a helmet. They keep you safe, and some helmets look pretty cool doing it. While a motorcycle helmet is required for safe biking, though — and in many states, for legal biking — it's not the only head accessory you may spot on riders. For instance, if you happen to catch a glimpse beneath the rider's helmet, especially in colder seasons, you might notice a distinctive fabric covering obscuring a good portion of their face.

This fabric covering is known as a balaclava, a classic face accessory with roots dating as far back as the Battle of Balaclava in 19th-century Ukraine. If you've never heard the word "balaclava" before, you might be familiar with its more common name, the ski mask. While the name implies that these coverings are only intended for skiing and other winter sports, motorcycle riders can actually get quite a bit of use out of a balaclava, including protection from the elements and some simple convenience.