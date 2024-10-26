5 Of The Coolest Looking Predator Motorcycle Helmets Available In 2024

When you think of classic film and TV characters who wear helmets, what springs to mind? Iron Man, the Power Rangers, Darth Vader, or maybe The Knights Who Say Ni? They're all quality examples, but out of all of them, perhaps one of the most iconic and distinctive helmets to ever grace a screen has to be those worn by the alien warrior-hunter race we know as the Predators. From the large, armor-plate forehead to the rows of cable-like dreadlocks in the rear, the silhouette of a Predator's face alone is enough to let you know that he's hot on your trail.

Because the Predator's helmet is such a distinctive vibe, it's only natural to want to wear one for yourself. Of course, there aren't many opportunities to wear a full helmet in your daily life without getting weird looks. If there's one area where you could get away with such a look, though, it would be wearing a full-face helmet when riding atop a motorcycle. This is why various manufacturers and artist collectives have created full motorcycle helmets in the Predator's image. We can't speak for their protective prowess or cost efficiency, but we definitely know what we like to look at, and it's these helmets.