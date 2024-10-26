5 Of The Coolest Looking Predator Motorcycle Helmets Available In 2024
When you think of classic film and TV characters who wear helmets, what springs to mind? Iron Man, the Power Rangers, Darth Vader, or maybe The Knights Who Say Ni? They're all quality examples, but out of all of them, perhaps one of the most iconic and distinctive helmets to ever grace a screen has to be those worn by the alien warrior-hunter race we know as the Predators. From the large, armor-plate forehead to the rows of cable-like dreadlocks in the rear, the silhouette of a Predator's face alone is enough to let you know that he's hot on your trail.
Because the Predator's helmet is such a distinctive vibe, it's only natural to want to wear one for yourself. Of course, there aren't many opportunities to wear a full helmet in your daily life without getting weird looks. If there's one area where you could get away with such a look, though, it would be wearing a full-face helmet when riding atop a motorcycle. This is why various manufacturers and artist collectives have created full motorcycle helmets in the Predator's image. We can't speak for their protective prowess or cost efficiency, but we definitely know what we like to look at, and it's these helmets.
Feel the bite of the Predator Collective Spiked Predator Helmet
In "Aliens vs Predator: Requiem," the main Predator that came to Earth in order to hunt down the Xenomorphs is named Wolf. Wolf's helmet was distinctive from his fellow hunters' thanks to the numerous teeth-like spikes that line its top. If Wolf was your favorite Predator, then good news: you can wear it yourself.
From Predator Collective comes the Spiked Predator Helmet, covered in the same circular row of spikes as Wolf's helmet, as well as various tribal markings and scratches indicative of Wolf's many battles. The helmet has built-in dreadlocks, though you can customize the exact number between 20 and 40 threads if you want more or less coverage in the back. The helmet comes in a variety of colors, including red, matte black, white, blue, and alien green, but the closest one to the classic look would probably be the silver version. As an added perk, the inner lining is machine washable, which is vital for keeping any helmet from smelling like you've actually just been hunting Aliens.
Sharpen your senses with the Predator Collective Blade Predator Helmet
Predators make use of a variety of tools and weaponry in their hunts, some highly advanced, others relatively simple. For one thing, all Predators are equipped with a deadly blade gauntlet used for brutal hand-to-hand combat. If blades are your preference, you might appreciate the vibe of the Predator Collective Blade Predator Helmet.
This helmet opts for a sharper, sleeker profile than some of its contemporaries, punctuated by brightly colored lines around the ridges. Both the top and bottom of the helmet end in ferocious points, though, of course, not so ferocious that they'd be unsafe to ride with. As all helmets created by Predator Collective do, the Blade Predator helmet also comes with the Predator's signature three-point laser sight next to the right eye. It doesn't have any practical application, but goodness, does it look slick. This helmet comes in three color options: black and white, reversed white and black, and black and blood red for when you're feeling particularly edgy.
Keep things simple with the Wangbadan Predator Helmet
We admittedly don't know the full extent of the Predator's raising process, but we like to think that a fledgling Predator doesn't get a proper hunter's mask until it reaches maturity and is ready to hunt. In such a case, a simpler protective helmet might be appropriate, something with that distinctive Predator silhouette without getting too carried away with it. If that's the kind of vibe you want from a Predator-themed motorcycle helmet, the Wangbadan Predator Helmet is a sensible compromise.
This helmet looks closer to a typical motorcycle helmet but with a few distinctly Predator accouterments that make it cool in a more minimalistic way. The helmet's visor and forehead slope down like a traditional Predator helmet, and it's still got a lovely array of cord dreadlocks fanning out of the back, each one tipped with a little point. Rather than the three-pronged laser sight, this helmet instead comes with a simpler visor-mounted warning light, which helps to make you more visible to other motorists while also giving you an opportunity to menacingly flip a switch on your head at someone. It's the little things that give this helmet its appeal.
Get beefy with the Predator Collective Titan Predator Helmet
If you've ever seen the original "Predator" film, you know that those hunters are quite beefy, to say the least. It's rather telling that the Predator in that movie was able to stand a good foot taller than Arnold Schwarzenegger, who's no slouch in the height department. If the Predator in your heart embodies this muscular, large-bodied vibe, then you'll want a helmet that conveys that same feeling of imposing enormity. If big is the name of the game, it doesn't get much bigger than the Predator Collective's Titan Predator helmet.
This helmet exudes an indomitable aura, with its custom fiberglass shell designed to look as though it were made of solid iron plating. If you bumped something with your head while wearing this, we'd be more worried about whatever you bumped into than your head. It comes with all of the usual add-ons that Predator Collective enjoys, including customizable rear dreads, a retractable tinted visor, the three-pronged laser sight, and an integrated Bluetooth system and intercom. It only comes in Carbon Grey coloration, but really, what other colors would suit such a helmet?
Go for a classic look with the Xinlife Predator Helmet
The helmet used by the Predator in the original "Predator" film was a relatively no-frills design, rightfully so since this was literally the first Predator the filmgoing public ever saw. You gotta establish a stylistic baseline before you can start making distinctive offshoots, after all. If you're looking to evoke the aesthetic of that original Predator's look with a motorcycle helmet, the closest you may be able to get while still having the necessary safety and comfort features would probably be the Xinlife Predator helmet.
This helmet is evocative of the classic Predator archetype with its curved forehead plate and fierce visor glare. Beneath that forehead plate is not only a set of Predator dreadlocks, ready to whip in the wind behind you, but a nifty red LED light to help other motorists see you. That light is also connected to the three-pronged laser sight next to the right eye for that extra bit of authenticity. The dotted paint covering the helmet's surface doesn't resemble any particular Predator model, but we like to think it evokes the shimmering effect produced when a Predator has their cloaking device active.