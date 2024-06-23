4 Ways To Keep Your Motorcycle Helmet Smelling Fresh

Part of the joys of riding include the sun on your face and the wind in your hair. But you know what doesn't have to be part of it? The eye-watering stench of a dirty helmet.

If you've already seen our tips for motorcycle detailing, you're probably on track to making sure your bike runs well and looks great. However, you need more than just a nice-looking motorcycle for a truly comfortable ride. You also need to take care of your motorcycle accessories, especially your helmet. Aside from the minor inconvenience of how it smells, a dirty helmet can also harbor bacteria, which can lead to infections on your face or scalp.

Designed to keep you safe upon any unexpected impact to your head, helmets are essential (and mandatory) for a safe riding experience. While the verdict is out there for how long motorcycle helmets can last, the reality is that their ability to remain effective is impacted by a variety of factors, such as how much you use it and its care, maintenance, and storage. A routine cleanup schedule won't just help you keep it stink-free, but also help you identify issues with your helmet, long before it becomes a problem on the road. So, if you're wondering how to take better care of your helmet, here are some of our best tips to keep it clean and smelling fresh.