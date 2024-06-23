4 Ways To Keep Your Motorcycle Helmet Smelling Fresh
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Part of the joys of riding include the sun on your face and the wind in your hair. But you know what doesn't have to be part of it? The eye-watering stench of a dirty helmet.
If you've already seen our tips for motorcycle detailing, you're probably on track to making sure your bike runs well and looks great. However, you need more than just a nice-looking motorcycle for a truly comfortable ride. You also need to take care of your motorcycle accessories, especially your helmet. Aside from the minor inconvenience of how it smells, a dirty helmet can also harbor bacteria, which can lead to infections on your face or scalp.
Designed to keep you safe upon any unexpected impact to your head, helmets are essential (and mandatory) for a safe riding experience. While the verdict is out there for how long motorcycle helmets can last, the reality is that their ability to remain effective is impacted by a variety of factors, such as how much you use it and its care, maintenance, and storage. A routine cleanup schedule won't just help you keep it stink-free, but also help you identify issues with your helmet, long before it becomes a problem on the road. So, if you're wondering how to take better care of your helmet, here are some of our best tips to keep it clean and smelling fresh.
Wear a balaclava or disposable hair nets
Unfortunately, sweating is a normal experience when you're riding your motorcycle, especially if you live in a country that is hot and humid. While you can't avoid breaking a sweat, you can invest in other ways to keep it from sticking to your helmet (and making it smell worse), such as a balaclava. Not only can a balaclava keep your helmet from smelling, but it also offers additional heat protection or warmth during the winter. On Amazon, YESLIFE's balaclavas, which are available in 19 variations, are only $9.99.
Aside from keeping the stench at bay, providing head coverings can also be more hygienic if you lend your helmet to someone else. While you probably don't want to keep an extra balaclava with you all the time, having disposable hair covers is an affordable and space-effective alternative. You can buy a pack of 100 disposable plastic shower caps for $6.99 from Tobvory, but if you don't get many passengers on your bike, you can buy this AIDIQIU disposable shower cap set of 30 pieces for only $3.99.
However, if you prefer something a little more breathable, you can opt for a bouffant cap that is made of fabric, which is typically used by medical professionals. A pack of disposable bouffant caps (100 pieces) from Smilco Store goes for only $9.99. Bouffant caps come in a wide variety of colors so you can even match it with your helmet.
Use a deodorizer
In an ideal world, you can air out your helmet long enough to get any smells out after every ride. However, there are times that you need to be constantly on the move, especially if you use your motorcycle for your daily work. With deodorizers, you can mask any unwanted smells from your helmet just enough during the busy times. There are different types of deodorizers that you can use for motorcycle helmets, like ones specifically designed for helmets, such as the Bike Brite Helmet Liner Refreshner ($15.66).
If you want something small that you can keep in your saddle, the Vergali Activated Bamboo Charcoal Odor Absorber ($18.98) comes in a pack of 10 and only weighs 3.5 ounces each. Alternatively, you can get these Arm & Hammer Deodorizer Odor Busterz ($6.99), which come in a pack of three and are designed to work for up to 60 days. The balls are pretty versatile, so you can use them for a lot of other things aside from your helmet, like your riding boots or jackets. If you're in a pinch, sprinkling some baking soda on your helmet and leaving it in for a few hours can also help, just don't forget to vacuum it back out again.
It's important to note that using deodorizers doesn't absolve you from regularly cleaning your helmet. Although they can help mask smells, deodorizers won't be able to thoroughly remove any trapped dirt, grime, and other particles that a proper wash can do.
Clean your helmet regularly
There are two parts to cleaning your helmet: interior and exterior. For the exterior, you can use a gentle soap mixed with cold water and microfiber cloth or sponge. You can also use a soft bristle toothbrush to get into the corners, wherein contaminants like mud may be lodged. However, if you're willing to spend a few extra bucks, you can use a specialized motorcycle helmet cleaning solution, such as Motul's 8.45oz Helmet Clean ($13.31) that offers anti-insect capabilities. Some reviewers on Amazon have also praised the Motorex Helmet Care Spray ($20.69) for its ability to get rid of molds on liners and hard-to-remove chin strap smells. If your helmet has any air vents, use a can of compressed air to clear them of any dust or debris build up. Then, you should make sure to dry your helmet exterior thoroughly with a towel.
Next, soak your interior helmet pads in a solution of cold water and mild soap for a minute and rinse it well. While it can be tempting to use bleach, harsh cleaning solutions may degrade the materials on your helmet. If possible, leave your helmet to air dry in a well-ventilated area, away from direct sunlight because it can increase the risk of prematurely bleaching the shell or degrading the plastic. Lastly, if your helmet has any special features that you're not sure how to clean, it's best to consult the manufacturer's website for the appropriate instructions.
Helmet storage tips
While your helmet is designed to keep your head screwed on tight, it doesn't mean you should be careless when you're not using it. Although a good helmet should be able to protect you in the midst of an accident, it can also absorb stench coming from its surroundings, like vendors along the road or the exhaust of cars. To avoid this, you have to make sure that your helmet is stored properly even when you're off the bike, too, even the spare ones.
Additionally, you may want to add other precautions when leaving your helmet outdoors, especially for long periods, to avoid insects, dust, and debris that can make any helmet dirty. If you do find the constant need to leave your helmet outside, it might be a good idea to invest in a helmet bag to keep it looking brand new. The waterproof WEPLAN Motorcycle backpack, which starts at $29.99, has an average rating of 4.5 over a thousand reviews and is designed to hold all kinds of helmets. Alternatively, you can also get this nylon-shelled Raider BCS-8B Deluxe Black Nylon Durable Motorcycle MX Helmet Bag ($20.50) that is large enough to fit motocross helmets, but offers additional cushioning with its fleece lining.
Lastly, many people tend to just put their helmets on top of their motorcycles, but you may want to consider wall mounts like the OneTigris Motorcycle Helmet Holder Wall Mount ($33.98) for some added ventilation in your home garage, too.