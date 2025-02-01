5 Motorcycle Accessories That Will Help You Ride In Extreme Heat
Riding a motorcycle in extreme heat can be both thrilling and challenging. But while the open road beckons, the intense sun and high temperatures can quickly turn a joyride into an uncomfortable and potentially dangerous, if not life-threatening, ordeal. That's because prolonged exposure to extreme heat can lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat-related illnesses, all of which can impair a rider's focus and safety. Hence, it is important to carry the essentials when embarking on a ride during scorching weather.
Equipping oneself with the right gear can make all the difference in ensuring comfort, safety, and endurance on the road. By investing in motorcycle accessories designed to combat the effects of extreme heat, riders can stay cool, hydrated, and protected. Below are five must-have accessories that every motorcyclist should consider when gearing up for hot-weather rides. Not only can they help keep the heat tolerable, they can also guarantee an enjoyable trip while cruising under the sun.
Helmets
Helmets are a critical piece of gear for motorcyclists, but not all helmets are created equal when it comes to riding in extreme heat. For high-temperature conditions, full-face helmets with advanced ventilation systems are the best option. These helmets feature strategically placed vents that promote airflow to help keep the rider's head cool. Some models also include moisture-wicking liners that absorb sweat and keep the interior dry for enhanced comfort during long rides, especially under the blistering heat of the sun.
Another excellent choice for bikers breaking the hot weather is a modular helmet, such as the ILM Motorcycle Dual Visor Flip Up Modular Full Face Helmet. This type of helmet allows riders to flip up the front section for increased ventilation when stopped or at lower speeds. Some models also come with integrated sun visors to protect against glaring sunlight. These variants help keep the eyes safe, since prolonged exposure to UV rays can lead to cataract formation and deteriorating vision. Such protection also extends to the eyelids, which are at risk of developing cancer due to UV exposure. By selecting a helmet designed to beat the heat, riders can stay cool, maintain their focus on the road, and promote good eye health.
Head or face coverings
Head and face coverings, such as balaclavas or neck gaiters, offer more than just protection from dust and debris; they're also effective in combating extreme heat. Lightweight, moisture-wicking materials like microfiber or bamboo fabric are ideal for these accessories, for they keep sweat away from the skin and provide a cooling effect even in hot weather. Many balaclavas also provide UV protection, shielding riders from the harmful rays of the sun. A good example is the Fuinloth Balaclava Ski Mask, Motorcycle UV Protector Scarf, Summer Cooling Neck Gaiter for Men/Women, which has earned the Amazon's Choice badge for its practicality and affordability.
In addition to keeping you cool, head coverings prevent sweat from dripping into your eyes or soaking your helmet liner, which can be uncomfortable and distracting while driving fast on the road. For even greater cooling effects, some riders opt for evaporative cooling wraps or scarves, like the MISSION Cooling Multi-Use Neck Gaiter. These can be soaked in water and worn around the neck to deliver a refreshing sensation while riding in intense heat. Just be sure they are clean, or you might run the risk of suffering skin irritation or fungal infection if they have been damp for too long.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses are a vital accessory for any motorcyclist, particularly during the hot summer days. Glare from the sun can be blinding, making it difficult to see the road clearly and increasing the risk of accidents. Considering not all helmets come with visors, particularly the open-faced ones, polarized sunglasses are highly recommended since they reduce glare and enhance visibility by filtering out horizontal light waves. They also help prevent eye strain during long rides under the sun, like the BEACOOL Polarized Sports Sunglasses for Men/Women, which block 100% of UVA and UVB rays.
Like sun visors, sunglasses protect the eyes from harmful UV rays that can cause acute and long-term damage. Many eyewear products are designed specifically for motorcyclists, featuring wraparound frames that provide a snug fit and effectively block wind, dust, and debris from hurting the eyes. Some pairs, like the BELINOUS Polarized Motorcycle Riding Glasses Goggles, also come with interchangeable lenses for different lighting conditions. Others even double as prescription glasses without losing out on stylish designs and form factors. For bikers, a good pair of sunglasses does more than protect the eyes; they also elevate overall comfort and style.
Hydration backpacks
Staying hydrated is paramount when riding in scorching hot weather, and a hydration backpack is one of the most convenient accessories to have during this adventure. This backpack is equipped with a built-in water reservoir and a drinking tube, allowing riders to sip water hands-free while riding or on the move. This eliminates the need to frequently stop for water breaks and enables bikers to enjoy longer and more efficient rides. Most hydration backpacks are designed with lightweight, breathable materials to minimize heat retention. Many also feature storage compartments for small essentials like snacks, gadgets, or motorcycle tools.
By filling the reservoir with ice water, riders can enjoy a refreshing drink throughout the journey while also feeling a cool sensation on the skin where the liquid pack is located. Most units are designed with chest straps and hip belts, so they remain secure even on bumpy rides. Additionally, hydration backpacks can help maintain peak performance and avoid the serious consequences of staying outdoors on hot days. Some of the severe consequences of dehydration include heatstroke, seizures, and even death.
In case you're looking for one, TETON's Oasis Hydration Backpack for Hiking, Running, Cycling, and Biking is one of the highest-rated options on Amazon for its numerous color options, large 18-liter hydration bladder, and adjustable design. The Water Buffalo Lightweight Hydration Pack is also a good alternative if you want a smaller and more affordable backpack.
Cooling vest
A cooling vest or jacket is another highly recommended accessory for motorcyclists tackling extreme heat. These garments are designed to regulate body temperature by using evaporative cooling technology. Riders simply soak the vest in water, wring it out, and wear it over a lightweight shirt. As the water evaporates, it absorbs heat from the body, creating a cooling effect that can last for hours. Cooling vests come in different materials. Some, like the Anthiway Summer Cooling Vest, require water or ice, while others can be used dry. The dry variants operate differently, since they use compressed air to keep wearers cool.
Cooling jackets with mesh panels, such as Alpha Cycle Gear's HI VIS Mesh Motorcycle Jacket for Bikers, are particularly popular among bikers because they provide maximum airflow to enhance the evaporation process and cooling sensation. They are lightweight and comfortable to ensure that riders remain cool without feeling weighed down, especially during long journeys. So whether you're commuting through the city or embarking on a long road trip on a very hot weather day, a cooling vest or jacket is a recommended accessory to stay comfortable and safe against extreme heat.