Ford 7.3L Megazilla 2.0: All The Details About The New 1000HP Crate Engine

Ford debuted the 7.3-liter V8, dubbed the Godzilla engine, in its heavy-duty trucks and vans in 2020. It produced 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque as a naturally-aspirated gasoline-powered crate engine. After only a few short years, Ford decided to bless the crate engine faithful again, with the 7.3L Megazilla, an enhanced version of the Godzilla engine.

While the two 7.3L crate engines share some performance-related features, such as forged-steel crankshafts and large intake and exhaust valves, the Megazilla was adorned with more high-performance parts. For instance, the Megazilla uses CNC-ported cylinder heads for improved flow, a hotter camshaft profile with increased valve-open duration, Mahle forged-aluminum pistons, and forged-steel Callies H-beam connecting rods for superior strength in the rotating assembly.

For 2025, Ford has upped the ante of the 7.3L crate engine pot even further with the introduction of the 1,000-horsepower Megazilla 2.0. However, you'll have to wait until the final few months of 2025 to place an order for the engine, either through your Ford dealer or through Ford Performance Parts, and we're still waiting to see official pricing for the powerful crate engine. One thing that Ford is making clear right from the start is that the Megazilla 2.0 is intended for competition-use such as "desert racing pre-runners and dragstrip dominators," according to Kim Mathers, director of Ford vehicle personalization and performance parts.

