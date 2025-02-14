4 Of The Worst-Looking Lexus Models Ever Made

Technically speaking, Lexus is owned by Toyota, but that's not to say they're the same entity. The luxury car brand came to fruition back in the late 1980s and has very much charted its own course on the automotive market. Throughout the decades, auto enthusiasts have witnessed the release of a host of different Lexus models. Some have successfully withstood the test of time, while others have fallen into relative obscurity. Regardless of which end of the spectrum these models fall on, though, there's something to be said for the aesthetics of just about all of them.

As a luxury label, Lexus is just as much about looks and driver and passenger comfort as it is performance. Thus, a few specific Lexus models have earned their place as the best-looking ones ever designed, defining just how sleek and impressive the brand's vehicles can look. Meanwhile, there are a few that haven't found such favor with the general public. As a result, they have taken their spot on the other end of the spectrum, being deemed the worst-looking Lexus models the company has ever put up for sale.

For those curious, these are the Lexus models that numerous folks in the car community have deemed the ugliest. If the look of these cars alone doesn't explain to you why they made the list, fret not, as those on the Internet haven't shied away from explaining their stance on the subject.

