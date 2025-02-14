4 Of The Worst-Looking Lexus Models Ever Made
Technically speaking, Lexus is owned by Toyota, but that's not to say they're the same entity. The luxury car brand came to fruition back in the late 1980s and has very much charted its own course on the automotive market. Throughout the decades, auto enthusiasts have witnessed the release of a host of different Lexus models. Some have successfully withstood the test of time, while others have fallen into relative obscurity. Regardless of which end of the spectrum these models fall on, though, there's something to be said for the aesthetics of just about all of them.
As a luxury label, Lexus is just as much about looks and driver and passenger comfort as it is performance. Thus, a few specific Lexus models have earned their place as the best-looking ones ever designed, defining just how sleek and impressive the brand's vehicles can look. Meanwhile, there are a few that haven't found such favor with the general public. As a result, they have taken their spot on the other end of the spectrum, being deemed the worst-looking Lexus models the company has ever put up for sale.
For those curious, these are the Lexus models that numerous folks in the car community have deemed the ugliest. If the look of these cars alone doesn't explain to you why they made the list, fret not, as those on the Internet haven't shied away from explaining their stance on the subject.
The Lexus LM is a boxy anomaly
A relative newcomer to the Lexus family of vehicles, the Lexus LM is quite an interesting attempt at a minivan. Available in various countries around the world but not in the United States, the first generation launched in 2020, with the second kicking off in 2023. Many have given the different iterations of the minivan decent reviews, but that has done little to turn attention away from the elephant in the room: The LM looks like a toaster on wheels. Since it first hit the streets, it has garnered attention from forums to publications alike for its unorthodox, boxy, and downright strange design.
The second-general LM generated plenty of chatter in a thread on the MBClub UK forum, with users clearly regarding the rectangular design as a head-scratcher. "Looks like a grey rabbit that crashed into a wall at 50mph," commented MSG2004, with others using their synonym of choice for the word ugly to describe it. Meanwhile, Jalopnik's Elizabeth Blackstock said it "might be the ugliest thing I've ever seen," noting that such a title was given out of endearment. As for Car and Driver, the publication attempted to break down the LM's confounding exterior design choices, with each individual element adding to the confusion.
Perhaps someday American drivers will have the chance to marvel at the Lexus LM in person. Until that day comes, all we can do is admire — a term used incredibly loosely — from a distance.
The Lexus HS250h doesn't dazzle most drivers with its looks
Long before its head-turning LM took to the streets, Lexus was hard at work getting the ball rolling on hybrid models. These efforts eventually yielded the Lexus HS250h in 2010, which stuck around through to the 2012 model year. The brand then shifted focus to other hybrid endeavors like the CT200h and the ES300h, seemingly leaving the HS250h to fade away into obscurity. Now over a decade beyond its discontinuation, it hasn't been entirely forgotten. Due to several mechanical issues, it endures as a used Lexus model to avoid at all costs and is considered by many to be one of the brand's ugliest creations.
In a thread asking the Reddit community which Lexus they thought has the worst design, the smoothed-out, bloated-looking HS250h was discussed at length. As soon as u/SweepsAndBeeps mentioned it, loads of users dropped by to discuss how awful they think the look is. "The HS doesn't have a single Lexus design touch to it. Not only does it look like a toyota, but somehow like an off brand, discount toyota," commented u/naitasben, while u/Derpreal01 referred to it as a slightly beefier Toyota Scion tC. In another thread, u/ZebraUnion compared it to the Nissan Sentra before going on to highlight the performance issues hiding under the unimpressive exterior.
Fortunately for those who can't stand the sight of the HS250h, as mentioned, it only stuck around for three years. At this point, spotting one in the wild isn't likely.
Many aren't fans of the Lexus SC430's design
Way back in 1991, Lexus debuted the SC grand touring series of vehicles. It started off strong in the 1992 model year with the SC300 and SC400 making an immediate impact and sticking around until 2000. Unfortunately, the successor of these first-generation SCs didn't leave such a positive impression on drivers. In 2002 we saw the arrival of the Lexus SC430, which received pretty good reviews throughout its lifespan. The entire Lexus SC series was discontinued in 2010, with much of its legacy all these years later being tied to how much the design of the SC430 was disliked among Lexus fans.
There are a few design aspects of the SC430 that folks just can't get behind. Justin Berkowitz of TheTruthAboutCars.com outlined a few in his review, writing, "The front overhang is ridiculously long, the hood absurdly short, and the rear deck excessively deep. Everywhere you look, something's not quite right." A bunch of commenters on the Club Lexus forum complained of the SC430's flat, bland rims — called "pie plates" — and recommend they be taken off and replaced. Over on Reddit, a now-deleted user went as far as calling it "the ugliest car [they've] ever seen lexus make," and recommended the SC400 instead.
Try as it might, visually, the Lexus SC430 just couldn't compete visually with the models that came before it. It may have some amount of support out there, but its reputation as a rough-looking Lexus model endures.
Newer Lexus LX570 models don't earn many points for style
With minivans and cars alike in its catalogue, Lexus extends its mandate of luxury to different vehicle types. Naturally, this means it has taken on the SUV, too, and it has found some success in doing so. For instance, the Lexus LX570 first hit the market in 2008 and has been a constant in the brand's lineup ever since. Each model year has come with its share of ups and downs performance-wise, and a similar sentiment applies to the look of the SUV as well. Small alterations were made throughout the first eight years or so, with 2016 marking a major design overhaul for the LX570 that seemed to make waves for all the wrong reasons.
Comparing the 2015 and 2016 models, the updated design is a bit boxier and angular than the previous one. However, the biggest change is the size and shape of the grill, which went from decently big to absolutely huge. The 2016 LX570s and beyond have held onto this massive, scrunched grill design, and not everyone is on board with it. "The LX lost me when they added the 5 ft tall grille," commented Redditor u/rdrTrapper, with others replying with similar sentiments. Folks on the BYU Cougars fan forum feel the same, urging Lexus to do away with the design across the board. Speaking to Automotive News, Lexus global design chief Koichi Suga acknowledged the maligned, Darth Vader's helmet-like grills and explained that they're working to find balance in the design (via Drive).
Lexus is more than capable of putting out stellar-looking vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Clearly, not all can be winners, and the masses will let the brand know about it.