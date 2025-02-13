7 Of The Fastest Triumph Motorcycles Ever Built, Ranked By Top Speed

Triumph currently makes only one sports bike, the Daytona 660. This is certainly an impressive machine, with a more than respectable top speed of 134 MPH. That's plenty of power for most riders, but it isn't the biggest or fastest version of the Daytona that the company has ever put on the market.

That honor goes to the Triumph Daytona 675 R. This is an upgraded version of the original Daytona 675 and is actually the single fastest mass-produced 600cc motorcycle ever made, narrowly edging out contemporaries from Kawasaki, Augusta, and Yamaha. The bike was in production from 2013 to 2018 and absolutely dominated the midrange in terms of raw power. It had a 675cc, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder engine. This was a distinctly different design from the smaller bore, 4-cylinder engines that have been used by most other midrange supersports in recent years. It could put out 126 horsepower at 12,600 RPM and could produce up to 55 lb-ft of torque at 11,700 RPM. "Higher engine speeds mean more peak power, but a more efficient cylinder head and more precise fueling mean there's more torque, too," writes Ari Hennig of Motorcyclist. "The midrange feels as robust as ever, and while short-shifting is still an advisable strategy, the new motor has more usable over-rev than before, addressing what was one of a very limited number of complaints I had about the Triumph's engine."

All this added up to a bike that was able to hit a top speed of 165 MPH, earning it a place among the fastest Triumph motorcycles ever built–an impressive feat considering most of the bikes on this list were never available for public consumption.