Can iPhones Detect Unwanted Non-AirTag Trackers?

There are few things as anxiety inducing as when you misplace your keys or wallet, and a $29 disc-shaped tracker is Apple's solution to that problem. The AirTag is a Bluetooth tracker that talks to Apple's Find My network and helps you track lost or stolen items. You can attach it to your keys, slip one in your backpack — or find other useful places to stick an AirTag.

AirTags are inexpensive, easy to set up, and purpose-built — which means you don't have to worry about them until it's time for tracking lost items. The user-upgradable battery also only requires a refresh once every year, according to Apple. The U1 chip inside the AirTag lets you use Precision Finding on your iPhone to pinpoint the exact location of your misplaced belongings.

Understanding how AirTags work may leave some wondering if these devices pose a security risk — they are tiny location trackers, after all. Apple has thought of possible vulnerabilities beforehand and makes it easy to avoid being maliciously tracked via unknown AirTags. Your iPhone is pre-equipped with code that notifies you of unwanted trackers, and Apple has released an app that lets you track AirTags on Android phones as well. Following the success of the AirTag, we've seen several other options pop up in the market that offer the same convenience of tracking your precious belongings — and the iPhone can warn you of these non-Apple Bluetooth trackers as well.

