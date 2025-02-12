Why Nissan Discontinued The Stanza In The US (And What Replaced It)

Here's a name that not many people might've seen in a while: the Nissan Stanza. Well, unless you're like me and have a passion for these old, forgotten vehicles. Even so, I've been working on and researching classic cars for about two decades and rarely see this name outside of JDM circles. This humble sedan traces its lineage back to the 1973 Datsun 710 (Nissan Violet), a smaller Datsun 610 (also called the Bluebird).

Advertisement

The name "Stanza" first appeared stateside for the 1982 model year, though the name actually debuted in 1977 in Japanese domestic markets. Yes, these early days of Nissan's international branding were a bit complicated, and the Stanza's reputation in the US was not too great either. The Washington Post sums up the perception: "The Stanza, introduced in 1982, just couldn't cut it in [the midsize sedan] segment. It was an ugly car bereft of personality. Even thieves hated the thing."

All the more reason to replace it, though not entirely, with a brand-new model for 1993: the now-ubiquitous Nissan Altima. Or, if you want to get technical about it like I usually do, the Nissan Stanza Altima. Confused? Well, Nissan dropped the name "Stanza" from its 1993 brochures, retaining a very small "Stanza" badge on the Altima's rear and printed the name in owner's manuals.

Advertisement

That said, this was still an entirely new design, with internal guidelines "to design efficient packaging and comfortable space; to provide peace of mind and enduring driving pleasure; and to increase safety and contribute to protecting the environment." This new platform followed the usual 1990s "bean car" trend, ditching the rapidly-aging squared-off body.