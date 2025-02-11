2025 Yamaha XMAX: What's The Engine Capacity & How Much Does It Cost?

There are lots of great motorcycles to be had in the sub-300cc category. With enough power for the streets and larger frames than minibikes, 300cc motorcycles occupy a middle ground, especially for new riders. But what if you want something with more storage and approachability — maybe a comfortable scooter you can use to dart between traffic and shorten your daily commute. That's where bikes like the new 2025 Yamaha XMAX step in.

The Yamaha XMAX fits nicely into the category of approachable two-wheeled transportation, with a reasonable 292cc single-cylinder engine paired with an automatic CVT transmission. Yamaha hasn't released stats regarding the XMAX's top speed or acceleration, but some riders have pushed theirs well past 80 miles per hour – certainly fast enough for short-distance freeway travel. MSRP for the XMAX is $6,899 (including a $600 destination fee). That's an increase of $150 compared to the 2024 model ($6,479), but for the extra money, you get some nice new features that both new riders and veterans will appreciate.