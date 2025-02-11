2025 Yamaha XMAX: What's The Engine Capacity & How Much Does It Cost?
There are lots of great motorcycles to be had in the sub-300cc category. With enough power for the streets and larger frames than minibikes, 300cc motorcycles occupy a middle ground, especially for new riders. But what if you want something with more storage and approachability — maybe a comfortable scooter you can use to dart between traffic and shorten your daily commute. That's where bikes like the new 2025 Yamaha XMAX step in.
The Yamaha XMAX fits nicely into the category of approachable two-wheeled transportation, with a reasonable 292cc single-cylinder engine paired with an automatic CVT transmission. Yamaha hasn't released stats regarding the XMAX's top speed or acceleration, but some riders have pushed theirs well past 80 miles per hour – certainly fast enough for short-distance freeway travel. MSRP for the XMAX is $6,899 (including a $600 destination fee). That's an increase of $150 compared to the 2024 model ($6,479), but for the extra money, you get some nice new features that both new riders and veterans will appreciate.
What's new about the 2025 XMAX?
For 2025, the Yamaha XMAX gets a number of changes worth noting. For starters, the front end of the 2025 XMAX is redesigned with new integrated turn signals. There's also a new electronically controlled windscreen that can be adjusted for riders of all different heights — or just moved up and down on the fly in cases of inclement weather. It can move vertically by as much as four inches. The XMAX's instrument panel has been upgraded too, with a new TFT display, replacing the previous year's dual-screen setup.
The 2025 XMAX also gets a new, lighter muffler, a redesigned swingarm, and a new USB-C socket for charging devices. Like most modern cars, the XMAX uses a smart key — slotting in a physical key is not necessary. The smart key allows riders to access the storage compartment and the fuel tank via proximity as well. Yamaha estimates that the XMAX will return an impressive 73 miles per gallon (which keeps it among Yamaha's most efficient motorcycles), and with a 3.4-gallon fuel tank, the XMAX should be able to handle plenty of commuting between fill-ups.