These Are The Mitsubishi Outlander Years To Avoid

In the late 90s, crossover SUVs became a new automotive genre, with popular examples like the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and a few years later with the Subaru Outback, among many others. Even premium brands like Lexus and BMW were getting in on the trend with their luxury crossovers. One automaker entered the fray a bit later than its Japanese rivals, with the US launch of the 2003 Mitsubishi Outlander. Over the last few decades, not only has the Outlander grown in size, but its sales experienced an upward climb, leading to a record year of 45,253 units sold in 2024, per GoodCarBadCar.net.

Mitsubishi's crossover SUV is known for ergonomics, cargo space, and value. We recently got an opportunity to test out the 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, and noted how nimble it is for a 7-passenger vehicle but weren't as crazy about the Nissan influence in its design.

However, if you're in the market for a used Outlander there are a few select years that experienced unusually high complaints, making them a potential hassle for buyers. The model years to avoid are 2014, 2016, and 2018 for issues like CVT transmission failure, malfunctioning climate control, and premature brake pad wear.