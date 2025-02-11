Minivan Alternatives: 4 Roomy Vehicles That Will Do The Job

For the past several decades, the minivan has been one of the go-to modes of transportation for suburbanites who need to get their families from Point A to Point B. There's good reason for that, as minivans have often ranked among the most spacious vehicles in the automobile arena since they hit the market in the 1980s. While those '80s beasts technically weren't the first minivans in existence, they quickly became the toast of suburbia, with their size making them as ideal for transporting kids and their crews around town as for keeping comfortable on a family road trip.

Minivans reigned supreme for the nuclear family through much of the '80s, 1990s, and 2000s, with virtually every major automaker offering some version of the family-friendly build in their respective lineups. Even still, just like the massive, full-sized vans that came before them, the reign of the minivan would not last forever. SUVs have essentially supplanted minivans in the marketplace as more drivers opt for vehicles that are, perhaps, less cumbersome.

That's not to say that minivans have completely fallen out of favor. Plenty of folks still tab the tank-like contraptions as their primary mode of ferrying the fam about town and beyond. But if you count yourselves among the suburban masses searching for a spacious ride sans the minivan stigma, there are plenty of options available.

