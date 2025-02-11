What Happened To The Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine?

When Japanese automaker Mazda debuted the fourth-generation Mazda3 in 2019, it came with the brand's Skyactiv-X engine. This revolutionary powerplant combines the attributes of spark ignition and compression ignition, enabling it to produce more power while lowering emissions and fuel economy. Skyactiv-X was supposed to be the holy grail of internal combustion engines, the world's first to switch between compression ignition (like a diesel) and spark ignition (like a gas or petrol motor) to achieve unprecedented efficiency.

Mazda has cracked the homogenous charge compression ignition (HCCI) code, an engine technology that has puzzled legacy automakers since 2007. Mazda added a spark plug to the equation, and called it "Spark Controlled Compression Ignition" (SPCCI). As much as we love geeking over technical engineering terms here on SlashGear, the lowdown on Mazda's SPCCI technology is the engine's ability to run like a conventional spark-ignited gas engine during cold starts or higher engine speeds, and then switch to compression ignition like how a diesel engine operates when cruising or idling.

The cool thing about Skyactiv-X is the spark plugs are constantly igniting even when in compression ignition mode. Mazda found ways to use the spark plugs and fuel injection to compensate for various engine loads. It sounds great, but the Mazda3 with Skyactiv-X never made it stateside. Instead, Mazda is touting its newest Skyactiv-Z to replace the existing Skyactiv-G engines in most American Mazda cars and Skyactiv-X. Did Skyactiv-X fail to meet expectations? Or was it too late to fend off hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs)?

