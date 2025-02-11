No, Joining The US Army Doesn't Get You A Dodge Hellcat (The Viral Meme Explained)

New recruits joining the Army are typically between 18 and 20 years old. Once they enlist, they are required to stay away from home to fulfill their duties. Being away from family means they don't have anyone around to guide them in managing their finances. So, when they receive their first paycheck, they're eager to spend it, and one of the most common purchases is a new car, often a muscle car like a Dodge, which complements their military persona.

Advertisement

Car dealerships also prioritize reaching out to young individuals who have just started earning. Since these recruits are new to managing money and lack financial literacy, they become easy targets for dealerships looking to sell cars. There have also been cases where car dealers impose comparatively high interest rates, sometimes as high as 30%, on newly enlisted Army personnel.

Due to both their lack of financial literacy and the excitement of owning a muscle car, these young soldiers often agree to purchase a car at exorbitant interest rates. Additionally, joining the Army comes with a steady paycheck every month. This sense of job security and regular income makes new recruits feel confident that they can afford a car.

Advertisement