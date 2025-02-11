No, Joining The US Army Doesn't Get You A Dodge Hellcat (The Viral Meme Explained)
Joining the military has always been one of the most prestigious careers in any country. You earn an extra level of respect from everyone because you work tirelessly, day and night, to serve your nation. In addition to respect, joining the military also provides financial stability and numerous other benefits, including healthcare, family support, job security, exclusive employment resources, and pension plans once your service is complete.
While most of these benefits are available to military personnel in many countries, there's a lot of content posted on TikTok and X, formerly Twitter claiming that the U.S. government provides a Dodge Hellcat, Dodge Challenger, or another Dodge vehicle to its service members. But is that actually true? Unfortunately, no — it's just a rumor that's common among many U.S. residents. But what about the large number of service members seen driving Dodge vehicles on the road? Is Dodge offering some sort of discount to U.S. Army personnel, making Dodge cars a preferred choice to other vehicles?
What's the truth behind the memes?
New recruits joining the Army are typically between 18 and 20 years old. Once they enlist, they are required to stay away from home to fulfill their duties. Being away from family means they don't have anyone around to guide them in managing their finances. So, when they receive their first paycheck, they're eager to spend it, and one of the most common purchases is a new car, often a muscle car like a Dodge, which complements their military persona.
Car dealerships also prioritize reaching out to young individuals who have just started earning. Since these recruits are new to managing money and lack financial literacy, they become easy targets for dealerships looking to sell cars. There have also been cases where car dealers impose comparatively high interest rates, sometimes as high as 30%, on newly enlisted Army personnel.
Due to both their lack of financial literacy and the excitement of owning a muscle car, these young soldiers often agree to purchase a car at exorbitant interest rates. Additionally, joining the Army comes with a steady paycheck every month. This sense of job security and regular income makes new recruits feel confident that they can afford a car.
Does Dodge give military discounts?
Dodge doesn't offer any special military discounts, but it does have a military incentive program that provides a $500 military cash bonus to select Army personnel. The offer applies to both active-duty and active reserve Army personnel. Retired U.S. Army members or those in the retirement reserve are also eligible for this offer. Additionally, 100% of disabled veterans or discharged veterans within 12 months of their discharge date can take advantage of this program.
However, it's important to note that the offer is only available on select Dodge vehicles. The cash bonus applies to the 2025 Dodge Durango, Hornet GT, and Charger Daytona, as well as the 2024 Dodge Hornet, Durango, and Charger Daytona. Furthermore, to qualify for the offer, you will need to submit some basic information to verify your eligibility. Once that is confirmed, you must provide an authorization number, which can be found on the Dodge website, at participating dealerships to receive the cash bonus.