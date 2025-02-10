5 Clever Ways To Repurpose Silica Gel Packets

We're all familiar with silica gel packets — the small bagged packets found in vitamin bottles, shoe boxes, and electronics, along with other goods. Even if you don't immediately recognize the name, you've seen the tiny packets filled with beads that often feature bold lettering, saying some variation of "THROW AWAY" and "DO NOT EAT" in all caps to get people's attention. When most of us see these packets, we dutifully do what they say and toss them in the trash. After all, what's the point of keeping them around if they've served their initial purpose, right?

Advertisement

Turns out that assumption couldn't be further from the truth. The reality is those little silica gel packets have a continuous use because silica gel is a desiccant that absorbs moisture and helps keep goods dry. You find them in so many products because, as a drying agent, they can help prevent moisture build-up and damage. As you can probably imagine, if you live in a humid area or have things around your home you need to keep dry, these packets can come in handy. Whether you're looking for tricks to save your water-damaged AirPods or a way to protect important documents from humidity while in storage, silica gel packets might be able to help.