5 Iconic Nissan Cars From The '90s

Only a few cars embody 1990s Japanese performance quite like the Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 did. Building on the legacy of the R33, which accomplished a record time, under eight seconds, at the Nürburgring Time Attack in Nürburgring, Germany, the R34 was introduced to the market in 1998 as a more refined model in every aspect of performance. This improved GT-R model had the same RB26DETT 2.6L twin-turbo inline-six offered in the R32 and the R33 and was one of the best engines ever placed in a Skyline. This engine kicked out 276 horsepower and 289 Ib-ft of torque, although it's widely believed the exact numbers were higher due to Japan's gentlemen's agreement on horsepower limits.

The R34 featured an advanced ATTESA E-TS Pro all-wheel-drive system — an upgrade from the mainstream AWD on previous models — and an active rear differential, which improved its handling and grip. But besides the enhanced performance and handling, the R34 also capitalized on technology. It came with a multi-function display (MFD) — the first for production cars at the time — on the dashboard, which provided real-time performance data. Nissan also made the R34 a sharper and more aggressive aerodynamic design, which aided in downforce and high-speed handling.

A cultural icon and an unstoppable force in motorsports, the R34 went on to cement its status through video games and films, becoming one of the flashiest cars in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise. From 1999, Nissan produced 11,578 units of the GT-R R34, until it was discontinued in 2002, but its reputation only grew stronger.

